Persona fans already hate the idea of Tom Holland as live-action Joker

After yesterday's news that Persona could be adapted into a TV series or movie, it turns out Persona 5 fans really, really don't want Tom Holland involved.

The sudden burning hatred for the Spider-Man star appears to have originated from the Twitter post below. You need only check the responses to and quote retweets of the post to see that Persona 5 fans are seriously wary of Tom Holland landing the role of protagonist Ren.

“We are happy to announce that the Hollywood star “Tom Holland” is going to perform as Joker on Persona 5 the Movie” pic.twitter.com/ns8w1JUEYBJune 30, 2022 See more

"I want to die," wrote one quote retweet response to the original joke post. "This single handedly ruined my whole life," another Twitter user wrote. "I would rather the sun explode and the solar system with it," stated one particularly dedicated Twitter user in response.

Tom Holland might have a hell of a lot of fans in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the same can't be said for Persona fans. Other semi-serious fancasts include Terry Crews as Ann Takamaki, Chris Pratt as Ryuji Sakamoto, and Danny DeVito as Igor. Actually, that last one sort of works.

Tom Holland or no Tom Holland, Sega announced just yesterday that they'd be looking to adapt Atlus games specifically into live action projects. This obviously includes both movies and TV shows, and what's crucial to note here is that Sega and Atlus would be collaborating on projects together, both involved in creative decisions.

In fact, neither Sega nor Atlus has actually mentioned Persona specifically as a franchise they're looking to adapt. Instead, basically everything Atlus has developed - including Shin Megami Tensei, Catherine, and Persona - could all be up for adaptation. We'll have to wait and see to find out more.

Meanwhile, the Persona games are reaching new horizons, with Persona 5 Royal, 4 Golden, and 3 Portable set to arrive on PC and Xbox platforms by the end of 2023.