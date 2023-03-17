Persona dev working on "various ways" to bring the series to a wider audience

Persona's developer is working on ways to bring the series to a "wider audience."

That's according to Persona series creative director and producer Kazuhisa Wada, speaking in a new interview with Sega Asia (opens in new tab) (and translated by Persona Central (opens in new tab)). "We are working on various ways to bring the Persona series to a wider audience," Wada says when asked what the future holds for the franchise. "I can't say any specifics at this time, but please look forward to it."

For those keeping track of the goings on around Atlus, you might remember the studio previously committed to revealing "several" new projects this year. One of these, Persona 5 spin-off The Phantom X, was revealed just earlier today, but there are still plenty more projects in the pipeline at Atlus.

Whatever these remaining unannounced projects are, they could be focused on bringing the series to the "wider audience" that Wada mentions. Considering Persona 3, 4, and 5 were just made available on PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms for the first time over the last six months or so, it's a slight struggle to figure out where this "wider audience" actually is.

Additionally, don't expect any new genre games for the Persona franchise. Wada mentions that the studio has "already done" all the new Persona genre games he wanted, like rhythm games in Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and pure action titles via Persona 5 Strikers. However, the series lead highlights the action genre as "quite popular worldwide," which Atlus might return to later.

Then again, it was revealed last year that Persona 5 could be getting a live-action adaptation, so perhaps that's our answer for the new audience Atlus wants.

Considering Persona 5 makes up almost half of the series' lifetime sales, it's fair to say the Atlus series has never been more popular.