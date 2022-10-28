Persona 5 makes up almost half of the series' lifetime sales

The Persona series has sold 15.5 million units worldwide, and almost half of that is thanks to Persona 5.

As reported by Persona Central (opens in new tab) (via Sega's Annual Integrated Report 2022 (opens in new tab)) the Persona series has sold 15.5 million units worldwide, with 46.6% of that figure coming from Persona 5-related titles. Sega also revealed that a whopping 77% of Persona's sales were from overseas users.

This figure notably includes Persona 5 and its expanded re-release Persona 5 Royal, as well as two spinoffs: the rhythm game Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight and the surprisingly good brawler Persona 5 Strikers. We don't have an exact breakdown, but there's little doubt that Persona 5 and Royal represent the lion's share of sales here, and the success of the spinoffs is also obviously due to the popularity of the mainline game.

Elsewhere in the report, it's revealed that the Shin Megami Tensei series has sold approximately 19.0 million units during its lifetime, with Sega's little blue critter speeding ahead of both Shin Megami Tensei and Persona with Sonic the Hedgehog earning more than 1.51 billion units sold since 1991. To clarify, this figure also includes things like pachinko machines, amusement machines, toys, and more.

Other IPs mentioned in the report include the Total War series (more than 40.4 million units), the Football Manager series (more than 25 million units), the Yakuza series (approximately 19.8 million units), and the Puyo Puyo series (approximately 37.7 million units).

In other Persona news, Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden finally got a release date for modern platforms . Fans will be able to play them on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X , and Nintendo Switch on January 19, 2023.