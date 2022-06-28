Persona 5 Switch performance has fans equal parts optimistic and fearful

Persona 5 Royal's Nintendo Switch port already has fans debating how well it'll actually run on Nintendo's console.

Just earlier today on June 28, Atlus finally broke the news that the long-awaited Persona 5 Royal Switch port was real, and releasing alongside other platforms later this year in October. That no doubt brought out the fans in droves, but some are definitely cautious about just how Atlus's massive RPG will actually run on the portable console.

As you can see just below, some are definitely hesitant to believe it'll run well on the Nintendo Switch. There's some debate online about whether the frame rate of Persona 5 Royal will drop below the standard 30FPS threshold when running scenes like an All Out Attack, for example.

Persona 5 Royale tryna run on the Switch after an All Out Attack: pic.twitter.com/W6RMvqKQSWJune 28, 2022 See more

Meanwhile, others are already convinced Persona 5 Royal won't struggle on the Switch at all. As the Twitter user just below rightly points out, Catherine: Full Body utilized the same game engine as Persona 5 Royal, and the Nintendo Switch port of the puzzle game had no problem maintaining a 30FPS benchmark on Nintendo's console.

Catherine Full Body runs on the same engine as Persona 5/Royal. CFB runs incredibly well on the Nintendo Switch, even beating my PS4 Pro in load times. I have full faith that Persona 5 Royal will run great on the Nintendo Switch. pic.twitter.com/uZtzUbkSOJJune 28, 2022 See more

Whether Persona 5 Royal does actually run well on the Nintendo Switch or not, we only have to wait until October to find out for sure. Atlus's RPG launches worldwide on October 21 for the Switch, PC, and Xbox platforms, and will also be receiving a native PS5 upgrade on the same day. It's an incredibly good time to be a Persona fan, that's for sure.

