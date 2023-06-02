Oscar Isaac wants Pedro Pascal to join the Spider-Verse.

"They're so brilliant at finding the right person for the right character, but maybe Pedro Pascal," Isaac told GQ, in response to who should join the cast of the third Spider-Verse film. "Let's find something for him. He should be a Spider-Person, like a cranky, old Spider-Person."

Isaac plays Spider-Man 2099 aka Miguel O'Hara in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, in the sequel to 2018's Into the Spider-Verse.

The impressive voice cast also includes Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker aka Spider-Man, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya as Hobart "Hobie" Brown aka Spider-Punk, Jorma Taccone as the Vulture, and Jason Schwartzman as new villain The Spot.

Pascal has a lot on his plate right now, having just signed on to star in Zach Cregger's new horror film Weapons, as well as joining the cast of Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2. He also recently wrapped productions on Ethan Coen's Drive-Away Dolls and Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck's Freaky Tales. Hopefully he can find some time to join Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy on their next adventure – which is already slated for a 2024 release.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to hit theaters on June 2, 2023. A third sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has already been set for a March 2024 release. A Gwen Stacy spin-off movie is also reportedly in the works. For more, check out our list of all the new superhero movies flying your way in 2022 and beyond.