Pedro Pascal isn’t shaking his reputation as one of Hollywood’s nicest actors any time soon after a recent admission. Speaking on The Hollywood Reporter’s drama actor roundtable, The Mandalorian star opened up about one of the unusual requests he used to get when encountering fans.

"I remember, earlier on, because of Game of Thrones and the way my character died – speaking of touching – people were super into taking selfies with their thumbs in my eyes," he explained. "And at first, I was so earnest and happy about the success of the character in the show, I’d let them! And then I remember getting a bit of an eye infection."

As his fellow actor Kieran Culkin puts it, "Wow, that’s a lot of trust." Yes, it is indeed. It seems fans were keen to relive the dramatic death of his character Oberyn Martell, who was a regular in season four of Game of Thrones.

He met one of the most grisly ends of any GoT character at the hands of the Mountain who crushed his skull and gouged out his eyes. Even though it was epic, we’d probably advise Pascal to work on some boundaries as not everyone has the best hand-washing etiquette…

This wasn’t the actor’s only noteworthy admission from the roundtable either as he also admitted that he doesn’t really play the Mandalorian on set anymore. Confirming it’s now mostly "voiceover," he said: "I was in it. I was in it a significant amount, an elastic amount. But now we’ve figured it out, which is super cool, and amazingly, it gave me the opportunity to be able to go and do something else."

