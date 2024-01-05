Peaky Blinders creator hints at movie's 2025 release date, as he announces filming plans

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has offered a very positive update on the gangster drama's upcoming movie spin-off.

In a new interview with Radio Times, the writer-director says that the big screen outing's script is very nearly written, and that it'll likely start filming in just a few months' time – which, in turn, points to a potential 2025 release date.

"I'm just working on the final bits of it at the moment," Knight told the publication. "The plan is to start shooting that in the middle of [2024]." He went on to say that he's looking to film the flick in his native Birmingham.

Set in the early 1900s, Peaky Blinders, which concluded in 2022, centers on Tommy Shelby (Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy), the Brummie boss of a gang that famously sewed razor blades into the peaks of their caps. Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Finn Cole, Joe Cole, Natasha O'Keefe, Tom Hardy, and the late Helen O'Crory also starred.

"[I] always thought of Peaky as very cinematic, so we are finally finding a screen big enough for what we want to do," Knight previously said in a chat with The Mirror. As it stands, little is known about the plot of the Peaky Blinders movie, or which characters from the series will feature, if any. That said, at least we don't have too much longer to find out now.

All six seasons of Peaky Blinders are currently streaming on Netflix, Sky, and BBC iPlayer in the UK, while viewers across the pond can catch it on the former.