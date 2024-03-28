Patriotic Helldivers 2 reporter determined to outsmart Game Master Joel has created a dedicated archive documenting all the twists and turns in the Galactic War

The constant battle to spread Managed Democracy in Helldivers 2 can be hard to keep up with at times. While the ever-evolving fight and story is a huge part of what makes Arrowhead's third-person shooter so damn good, I'm sure many of us would be hard-pressed to recall exactly what happened on each planet every day.

Well, that's exactly where the Super Earth Galactic War Data Archive comes in. The fan-made YouTube channel does exactly what it says on the tin, as a loyal Helldiver has been uploading data logs for each day of the war effort for the last three weeks, complete with plenty of in-universe enthusiasm for the prosperity of Super Earth. The breakdowns of each day are genuinely impressive and also incredibly helpful, especially if you're someone who wants to focus their efforts on completing Major Orders and outsmarting Game Master Joel's shenanigans.

In the data log of progress made yesterday, for example, the video shows a breakdown of which planets we should be aiming for in order to succeed in liberating Troost for the latest Major Order. It details which planets were liberated over the course of the day – in yesterday's case, for example, the Automaton-occupied Mantes was finally brought under Super Earth control, meaning we claimed the entire Xzar sector. This even includes stats of the progress made over time, which isn't just interesting to look at, but helps round out the 'real' feel to the logs.

Beyond being able to rally troops together for the battles that are already underway, it's also fascinating to look back at the previous days, since the videos essentially preserve a perfect record of everything that's happened since the channel was launched. Whether you want to catch up on historical Major Orders, significant fights, or the ongoing lore, the archive has got you covered, which is especially perfect if you're new to the game.

Meanwhile, if you're looking to keep up with all the latest Helldivers 2 updates as they happen, you'll be pleased to know that another dedicated player has made a War Monitor app to track the battle with live statistics of the fight. It's downloadable on iOS devices, so you can have it on your phone or even smart watch to check in on Malevelon Creek on your lunch break, and it even lets you practice Stratagem Hero on the go.

