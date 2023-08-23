One of Steam's most-wishlisted games is out next month, but not before three beta weekends

Chaotic brawler Party Animals is hosting three closed beta weekends before it launches next month in September.

Earlier today, developer Recreate Games finally unveiled the long-awaited release date of Party Animals as September 20, as part of Gamescom 2023. The developer also revealed there'll be three closed beta sessions taking place over the next few weeks, available to anyone who signs up via the developer's website for Steam, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One platforms.

The first closed beta session will kick off at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET on September 1, and will run for exactly 48 hours until September 3. Precisely one week later on September 8, the second closed beta will arrive, taking place once again at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET, and running for two days until the same end times on September 10.

Finally, if you weren't lucky enough to be picked for the first two closed beta dates, there's a third closed beta taking place on September 15. This time though, while the beta starts and ends at the same times, it'll be rolling on for a grand total of four days until September 19, which just happens to be the day before Party Animals releases in full.

Keep in mind that access to the closed beta sessions isn't done on a first come, first served basis, but instead is entirely randomized. There's actually no way to guarantee yourself access to the beta session, as pre-ordering Party Animals has zero effect on your access.

Party Animals has been a strangely long time coming for Recreate Games. It was first unveiled just over two years ago at Xbox's E3 2021 showcase, clearly trying to get in on the action that party brawlers like Fall Guys had just established. Party Animals isn't even out yet, but it's already received really strong word of mouth praise from fans, which has helped it rocket up the wishlist charts on Steam of late.

