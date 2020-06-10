Paging Dr. Joker in a Joker War tie-in first look

In a week already heavy with the promotion of upcoming Batman events, DC has released a preview of pages from July's Detective Comics #1023, a tie-in issue to James Tynion IV's "The Joker War" event story arc.

Before the main "The Joker War" storyline kicks off in the pages of Batman #95 on July 21, Detective Comics #1023 spotlights the Harlequin of Hate, a.k.a. the Joker, "tying into his master plan to end Batman once and for all."

"And Batman will have to ally with Harvey Dent, a.k.a. Two-Face to survive what The Joker has in store!"

Here's a first look at artwork from the issue from Brad Walker and Andrew Hennessey, from an issue written by Peter J. Tomasi.

If you ever wanted to see what the Clown Prince of Crime looks like in a miner’s hat, DC has got you.

Detective Comics #1023

Written by PETER J. TOMASI

Art and cover by BRAD WALKER and ANDREW HENNESSY

Card stock variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

Just when you thought it was safe to crack a smile, The Joker is back to crash the party! Hot on the heels of “Joker War,” the Clown Prince of Crime is revealed as the mastermind behind Two-Face’s turmoil—but to what end? Batman will need all the allies he can get, and what better ally than Harvey Dent? Can the Dark Knight cure his friend once and for all in time to fight the greatest battle of his life?

ON SALE 07.07.2020

$3.99 US| 32 PAGES

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

FC| DC