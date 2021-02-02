Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth team with DC for international Dark Nights: Death Metal – Band Edition

DC announced a collaboration with seven metal music bands including Ozzy Osborne and Megadeth for Dark Nights: Death Metal: Band Edition.



The special edition of the 2020 limited series by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo will be released internationally in 2021.



"Representing a cross-section of metal music from across genres and generations, each special edition will feature a variant cover spotlighting a different metal band, an introduction from the band, and exclusive interview," DC's announcement reads.

The lineup, followed by the covers includes:

Issue #1: Featured band: Megadeth

Cover artist: Juanjo Guarnido



Cover artist: Juanjo Guarnido Issue #2: Featured band: Ghost

Cover artist: Werther Dell’ Edera



Cover artist: Werther Dell’ Edera Issue #3: Featured band: Lacuna Coil

Cover artist: Timpano / Antonio Fuso



Cover artist: Timpano / Antonio Fuso Issue #4: Featured band: Opeth

Cover artist: Mathieu Lauffray



Cover artist: Mathieu Lauffray Issue #5: Featured band: Sepultura

Cover artist: Albuquerque / Pedro Mauro



Cover artist: Albuquerque / Pedro Mauro Issue #6: Featured band: Dream Theater

Cover artist: Santi Casas



Cover artist: Santi Casas Issue #7: Featured band: Ozzy Osbourne

Cover artist: Marco Mastrazzo

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: DC)

According to DC, the international edition of the seven-issue Death Metal will launch in 13 countries in March and rollout throughout 2021.



The Band Edition will be published in eight countries as single issues - France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Turkey.



A Collectors' Omnibus Edition featuring additional bonus content will be published in five countries - Russia, Poland, Czech Republic, Korea, and Japan.

DC's international publishing partners from each participating country will announce their respective release dates soon.

Dark Nights: Death Metal is the sequel to 2017-18's series Dark Nights: Metal that introduced the Dark Multiverse and the breakout villain The Batman Who Laughs to the DCU.

"When the Earth is enveloped by the Dark Multiverse, the Justice League is at the mercy of the Batman Who Laughs," reads DC's description of Death Metal. "Humanity struggles to survive in a hellish landscape twisted beyond recognition, while Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman, who have all been separated, fight to survive."

DC did not announce whether the Dark Nights: Death Metal: Band Edition will be available in North America and the U.K.

Dark Nights: Death Metal has newly made Newsarama’s list of the most impactful DC events of all time.