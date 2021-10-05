Oxenfree 2 devs "would like to continue" making games in its world

The developers behind Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals would like to continue making games set in the Oxenfree world.

In a Q&A during an Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals preview event, Sean Krankel, the game's director and co-founder of developer Night School Studio responded to a question about why the team wanted to return to Oxenfree to offer a new experience with Lost Signals. Krankel explained that the supernatural setting provides an interesting way to explore a character's story, and went on to express a desire to continue making games in the world of Oxenfree.

"I think we love this world," Krankel said, "and would like to continue even beyond this one making more games in this space."

In Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, you play as Riley Poverly, an environmental researcher who returns to her coastal hometown of Camena to investigate mysterious radio signals which are disturbing electronic equipment. Krankel confirmed that the upcoming sequel is "loosely tied" to the first, with the return of the rather spooky portals you will have encountered if you played the original game.

In Oxenfree's mysterious world, there's plenty of potential when it comes to exploring more stories and experiences. It'll be exciting to see if the development team brings us more games set in this space after Lost Signals, and how they might shape up - especially considering Netflix's recent acquisition of Night School . In an official press release about the buy-out , Krankel stated that the "Netflix team has shown the utmost care for protecting our studio culture and creative vision." The director also offered reassurances that the team would continue making Oxenfree 2, and added that they'll "keep cooking up new game worlds."

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals is currently still set to release sometime in 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

