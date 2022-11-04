Overwatch 2's new hero will be unveiled during the Overwatch League Grand Finals; here's how you can watch

If you're keen to get a sneak peek at Overwatch 2's next hero, you've come to the right place.

Overwatch 2 launched just one month ago, adding plenty of new content as well as fresh faces in the form of Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko to its rejigged first-person shooter. Hot on the heels of the game's release, Blizzard is preparing to add another new hero to Overwatch 2's already sizable roster, and better still, we'll get our first glimpse of them later today.

According to the official Overwatch 2 Twitter account, fans will be treated to an "early look" at Overwatch 2's next hero during the Overwatch League Grand Finals. The finals start today, November 4, at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET / / 2 am GMT (November 5). If you're keen to get acquainted with the mysterious new addition, you can catch the event over on the official Overwatch YouTube channel (opens in new tab).

Get an early look at the next #Overwatch2 hero.Friday, Nov 4 at #OWLGrandFinals.Tune in 👀November 3, 2022 See more

The tweet didn't specify exactly when the new hero would be unveiled, nor did it give any hints as to who they might be, so it seems we'll just have to wait until the contest gets underway to find out more. According to a blog post (opens in new tab), Blizzard will be adding a new hero every alternate season, as well as in both Season One and Two, so we can expect the next character to be included as part of Overwatch 2's second season, which kicks off on December 6.

In other Overwatch 2 news, Mei has been temporarily removed from the game after it was discovered her Ice Wall ability allowed players to reach "unintended locations". Don't worry if you a fan of the sturdy scientist, as Mei will be returning as a playable character on November 15.

