Overwatch 2's story mode is still being "finalized" by Blizzard

Overwatch 2 developer Blizard is "still finalizing" how the game's story mode will be rolled out.

In an interview with NME (opens in new tab), Overwatch 2 director Aaron Keller gave a small update on the game's campaign, which was originally supposed to be released alongside Overwatch 2's multiplayer mode last October. According to Keller, Blizzard is "still finalizing" how its future content will be rolled out, but we do know that the single-player mode will start to be released sometime this year.

Keller told NME that the decision to split the Overwatch 2 campaign and the multiplayer mode was "really difficult", but ultimately, the "right call" due to development on the single-player mode "going slower than [the team] wanted it to." He continues: "We found ourselves in a position where we couldn't release all of the content that we were building for Overwatch 2 until the campaign was finished."

It sounds like Overwatch 2's story mode will be worth the wait, though. As also shared by Keller in the same interview, the new mode will allow Blizzard to "go into a lot more depth with not just the characters in the universe, but all of the big events that are happening inside of it." The developer continues: "That's something the team is incredibly passionate about."

Outside of the game's story mode, Overwatch 2's most recent patch has tweaked four Heroes' abilities . Following the patch, Junker Queen's Carnage cooldown has been reduced as well as her Jagged Blade ability's damage. The other changes affect Zarya's Energy ability, Brigitte's Barrier Shield ability, and Moira's Biotic Orb ability.