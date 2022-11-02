Overwatch 2's charms don't make sense for the heroes that don't use guns

The charms available in Overwatch 2 really don't make sense for the heroes who don't use guns.

As highlighted on Reddit (opens in new tab), the stylish add-ons available to players actually only work with heroes that wield guns. You can see from the Reddit post below that without a weapon in hand to hang the newly acquired charm on, heroes are forced to instead pierce a hole through their hand to display their new accessory.

All jokes aside, it's a shame that Blizzard is yet to modify this considering there's a few heroes that don't wield a gun. For instance, you've got heroes like Kiriko, Genji, Doomfist, and more that don't use a typical weapon and so would struggle to hang a charm on their equipment.

As pointed out in the comments of the Reddit post, an easy way to get around this injustice would be to allow heroes to wear the charms as a piece of jewelry like a ring or bracelet. For now, though, we'll have to just settle with the palm piercing.

It's also a shame for Blizzard who are probably missing out on more people purchasing the in-game weapon charms due to not all heroes being able to use them properly. In fact, one of these charms - the Pachimari one to be exact - actually costs less to buy physically than it does to acquire it in-game . Available for 700 Overwatch coins (which is the equivalent of around $10), you can also pick up the real-life Pachimari keychain for just $5.