Overwatch 2 will have new heroes, including Sojourn

Overwatch 2 is coming and so are a new band of heroes, according to Jeff Kaplan's presentation at BlizzCon. During the Overwatch 2 cinematic trailer, we caught a glimpse of two new heroes: the previously spotted Echo and the newly revealed Sojourn. All of the heroes in Overwatch 2 will be customizable in the game's new PvE mode.

Echo is a robot hero who has been referenced in Overwatch lore before - she's even in 'Reunion', the animated short that revealed Ashe. In it, gunslinger McCree tells her that "[Overwatch needs] you". Kaplan did not officially confirm Echo as a playable hero in Overwatch 2, but she was featured in the recap video before the cinematic trailer and also swoops in to save the day in the trailer itself. It appears Echo can remain in the air for lengthy periods of time - in the trailer she's perpetually in flight - which would make this character a literal gamechanger (Pharrah can only stay airborne for as long as her jets have power, Mercy can only fly during her ult or hover over teammates she's currently healing).

Kaplan did officially confirm that Sojourn will be a new hero, a notable addition to the Overwatch squad as she'll be the first black woman in the game and something fans have been requesting for some time. Sojourn is definitely a DPS character as she's seen wielding a large, energy-powered gun that fires like Soldier 76's machine gun. As Kaplan said in the presentation, the newest map will be set in Toronto, so I'm wondering if Sojourn isn't Canadian? There's a design not unlike the maple leaf of the Canadian flag on the sleeve of her uniform…

As far as the existing heroes, every one of our favorites will be getting a glow up, or "new look" as it's referred to in the trailer. From the looks of it, it just seems like some slight visual upgrades to make Overwatch 2's art style a bit more polished than the original. For example, Tracer and Mercy's hair look a bit softer and less aggressively shiny. It seems like the art style is more like the one seen in the cinematic shorts.

And Overwatch 2's new story mode will allow you to participate in hero missions, leveling up your favorite heroes as you go. You'll be able to customize your hero's abilities, with more desirable (and likely OP) options coming at higher levels. I spotted a new Mei freezing ability and different Reinhardt hammer smash. A great example is Tracer's skill tree - check it out below in a picture snapped from the gameplay trailer.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

As confirmed by Kaplan, Overwatch and Overwatch 2 will support crossplay in PvP modes, so all the maps, heroes, and unlocks will be available across the titles. That means any new heroes that drop with Overwatch 2 will be immediately available in the original game.