Overwatch 2 devs are building a new map live on Twitch with help from the community

Blizzard is offering Overwatch 2 fans the chance to design a new map for the free-to-play shooter as part of its "Twitch Makes Overwatch" livestream. 

Announced on the official Overwatch Twitter account (opens in new tab), game director Aaron Keller and art director Dion Rogers will be creating a map live on Twitch with the help of the community. Players will be able to share their vision for the new environment using the streaming platform's chat feature. If you want to get in on the action or just want to sit back and watch the chaos unfold, the event is scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, December 21, at 5PM PT / 8PM ET and 1AM GMT (December 22).

"We'll be using our internal tools to do this. I am a little rusty, so go easy on me...," Keller wrote in the comments. In a separate tweet (opens in new tab), he also suggested that the finished map could be playable at a later date. "Super excited to be doing this with all of you and Dion! We're hoping to use your input to design and build a map, in our editor, and to just have fun. Who knows? Maybe it's something we'll be able to play together in the future!"

It's unclear exactly how the Twitch community's input will work, but if the sort of Twitch chat involvement we've seen so far is anything to go by, Keller and Rogers have an eventful evening ahead. Recently a streamer let their chat decide what Resident Evil 4 mods to use at any point, resulting in a completely messed up game that was almost impossible to play but hilarious to watch.

