Our favorite PS5 controller is getting a limited edition Call of Duty design

Victrix, the brand behind some of the best video game controllers on the market, has announced a special limited edition version of its PS5 pro controller, the Victrix Pro BFG, and it's a collaboration with Call of Duty.

Officially dubbed the Las Almas Pro BFG Wireless Controller, it's a new black and gold livery of what we deem the best PS5 controller on the shelves at the moment. In our Victrix Pro BFG review, we found it was highly versatile, offered amazing performance thanks to its back buttons and modular design, and provided the best value out of the other officially licensed PS5 gamepads.

Victrix has told us that this new special edition controller will only be available in limited quantities on the Victrix site, so Call of Duty enthusiasts should be quick on the draw if they like the design.

This new design does drive up the price of the Victrix Pro BFG a bit, pushing it from its usual $179.99 / £179.99 to $199.99. Unfortunately for UK CoD players, it seems to only be available to reserve in the US.

This limited-edition version of our favorite controller across all platforms is now available to reserve through Victrix's own website. It will no doubt be a popular item, especially considering that Victrix Pro BFG stock doesn't stick around for too long. If you like what you see, it's worth getting yours ASAP.



In our Victrix Pro BFG review, we said: "If you put water in a cup, it becomes the cup. If you put water in a teapot, it becomes the teapot. In the same way, whatever gaming task I put the Victrix Pro BFG to, it became the best controller for the job because it offered me truly optimum performance." It's also compatible with PS4 and PC, which puts it right up at the top of our best PC controllers list as well.

The collaboration between Victrix and Call of Duty on this controller looks to be inspired by the Las Almas cartel, which makes up some of the key antagonists in Modern Warfare 2's campaign.

In recent months especially, there's been a lot of speculation that a new Warzone map of the same name is coming to Call of Duty at some point in the future, either as a Warzone 2 map or in Call of Duty 2023. As of yet, nothing has been confirmed about a Las Almas multiplayer map Could this flashy new controller design hint at an announcement coming soon?

