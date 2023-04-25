Oscars 2024 sets air date

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced several important dates, including the air date for the 96th Academy Awards.

The 96th Oscars ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 10 2024. Voting begins on January 11, closes on January 16, with the nominees announced to the public on January 23, 2024. As always, the Academy Awards will air live on ABC via global broadcast from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Everything Everywhere All At Once swept the 2023 Oscars, with Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schienert, collectively known as the Daniels, taking home the Oscar for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. Michelle Yeoh won Best Actress, Jamie Lee Curtis took home the gold for Best Supporting Actress, Ke Huy Quan won for Best Supporting Actor, and Paul Rogers took home the award for Best Editing. Overall, the film was nominated for 11 Oscars and won 7 – including Best Picture.

The 2023 Best Picture nominees also included All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking.

Other notable 2023 Oscars moments include Brendan Fraser taking home Best Actor for his performance in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale. Fraser was up against Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Paul Mescal (Aftersun), Bill Nighy (Living), and Austin Butler (Elvis) for the award.

