Only one man can help the Avengers defeat the Twilight Court and it's… Edwin Jarvis?!

Life is never straightforward for the Avengers, but the last few months have been especially weird. Having been warned by their old foe Kang the Conqueror that a series of Tribulation Events were incoming, the super team have since faced multiversal monsters, the Ashen Combine. They defeated them (and got a cool new base in the process), but are now currently up against the criminal mastermind Myrddin and the Twilight Court, a band of warriors themed around Arthurian legend.

In March's Avengers #11, by writer Jed Mackay and artist C.F. Villa, Earth's mightiest heroes will have to call on the help of an old friend if they want to survive the challenges the Twilight Court are sending their way.

We've got an exclusive first look at Stuart Immonen's cover below, which should give you a good hint at who is stepping up to help his old friends...

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Yep, that's an elderly Edwin Jarvis, loyal butler to the Stark family. Can he succeed where the current line up of the Avengers - Captain Marvel, Captain America, Scarlet Witch, Vision, Thor, Iron Man, and Black Panther - have so far failed?

Marvel's official synopsis for the new issue reads:

"The Avengers watch over the planet from their orbital super-fortress, the Impossible City. But a headquarters is not necessarily a home, and on new territory, the Avengers are vulnerable – which calls for one of their oldest allies to come to their aid! ENTER: EDWIN JARVIS!"

The Avengers #11 is published by Marvel Comics on March 6.

