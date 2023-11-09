There's a new (old) Black Panther protecting the streets of Wakanda

T'Challa may be back in Wakanda once more, but he's finding it a very different place to the country he once ruled.

Now an outcast operating from the shadows he's been battling the crime families that rule the Golden City, and facing off against the assassin Deathlok, while a supernatural threat looms in the form of the monstrous Kivu'Ma. But how will a figure from Wakanda's past play into all of this?

In this preview of Black Panther #6, by writer Eve L. Ewing, artists Mack Chater and Matt Horak, inker Craig Yeung, and colorist Jesus Aburtov, we travel back "about a century ago" to just outside of Birnin Zana. There we meet King M'Teli, the Black Panther of his time - and it's clear that he's every bit as fearsome as T'Challa.

You can check out a selection of pages from the new issues in the gallery below.

Marvel's official synopsis for the new issue reads:

"A SECRET FROM WAKANDA'S PAST THREATENS TO DESTROY ITS FUTURE! Wakandan crime lord Baba Nkisu has summoned a deadly killer known as Kivu'Ma, but he may have gotten more than he bargained for. And Wakanda's history holds the key to the dark power that T'Challa must now defend his country from!"

In case you're not up-to-date with T'Challa's recent adventures, the hero has had an eventful couple of years to say the least. He's fallen out with - and fought - the Avengers and even been exiled from Wakanda, something that was deemed necessary to keep the peace between the country and Atlantis.

In the new series he has returned to his home, now a parliamentary democracy, but must operate in secrecy if he wants to take down the warring crime gangs once and for all.

Black Panther #6 is published on November 15 by Marvel Comics.

