One of this year's best open-world RPGs is also the biggest VR hit since Half-Life Alyx

Asgard’s Wrath 2 is the most acclaimed VR game since Half-Life Alyx, mainly because of how it seamlessly adapts the open-world RPG experience onto virtual reality goggles.

Asgard’s Wrath 2 was released earlier this week on December 15 and is available exclusively on the Meta Quest series of headsets (Meta Quest Pro, Meta Quest 2, and Meta Quest 3.) It’s also happily bundled alongside Meta Quest 3 sets until January 27, 2024.

But what makes Asgard’s Wrath 2’s release especially noteworthy is the universally perfect reviews. On Metacritic, the game sits at an average score of 94 based on 11 critic reviews, indicating universal acclaim. For reference, Baldur's Gate 3, our game of the year, has a 96 aggregate score. User reviews thus far have been almost as enthusiastic with an average score of 86.

One user review states that they were “pretty blown away by this game” since it’s “one of the most groundbreaking VR games to date.” Asgard’s Wrath 2 apparently features “nearly 134 hours of story, gameplay, and an endless roguelite mode” and takes inspiration from “God of War 2018, Half-Life Alyx, and Zelda.” What’s especially striking is how well the game seems to have translated the open-world formula: “Things are happening all around you,” the review continues, “and no matter where you look, something interesting is going on.”

Following the first game’s ending, the sequel has players seeking revenge on the traitorous Norse God Loki in an unexpected Egyptian setting. There, we need to interact with the Gods of Egypt to plot our comeback, all while engaging in your usual RPG side quests, mini-games, and boss battles. Asgard’s Wrath 2 has four playable (possessable) characters, each with their own skill trees and storylines. Sounds like an ambitious endeavor for any game.

