One of the best retro shooters in years is also one of the best Warhammer games

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is not just one of the best retro shooters of the year, but it's also seemingly one of the best games of the year outright.

Boltgun is, if you're unfamiliar with the new game, a Doom-like twist on the usual Warhammer 40,000 scene. You're playing as the usual stoic Space Marine, but this time you're transported back in time to a pixelated past, gunning down demons and other nasties in a first-person perspective.

Right now at least, Boltgun is going down an absolute storm with players. After nearly 1,500 user reviews on Steam, Boltgun currently sits at an 'Overwhelmingly Positive' average, with users so far praising aspects like its charm, sound design, and how responsive the gameplay feels.

"I really like the game so far, the gameplay is fast and responsive and the guns feel nice," read one glowing Steam user review. "If you're a doom fan that wants something refreshing and satisfying, this is it. I'v only played for 30 minutes but I am obsessed," writes another avid player.

This also meant Boltgun is one of the best Warhammer games in years, if not ever. It's rising high above the likes of similar FPS Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, which debuted just last year on PC, as well as 2018's Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr.

Now obviously retro shooters are nothing new. Boltgun follows hot on the heels of other retro bangers in the form of Ion Fury, Prodeus, Dusk, and Turbo Overkill, all of which have cultivated an audience out of those who long for the glory days of what is now being referred to as "boomer shooters." They're unrelated to the Left 4 Dead and Gears of War enemies, we promise.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is so far standing tall as one of the best games of the year, pitted against the likes of heavy hitters like Resident Evil 4 remake, Hi-Fi Rush, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, to name just a few other bangers from this year so far. Boltgun looks to be one excellent retro shooter old-school players need to get their hands on.

