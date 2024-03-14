One of our favorite farming life sims is getting an anime this year, and it already looks fantastic

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, quietly one of the best action/farming sims of the past few years, is being made into a lovely new anime series, and it's out later this year.

Produced by Toho Animation and PA Works, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin will be broadcast on the TV Tokyo network later this year, in 2024. The announcement teaser for the new anime adaptation is just below, and it looks like a delightfully charming tribute to the original farming game.

The original game on which Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin is based just recently celebrated its third anniversary, and announced it's sold through 1.5 million copies worldwide since launch. It's quietly established a cult following in the three years since launch, and farming sim fans can often be found on Twitter and other social media sites preaching the good work of Sakuna.

Developer Edelweiss's game followed Sakuna, a fallen princess and god, on her journey to establish her very own farm in Feudal Japan and learn more about humans. You could plant and nature crops while building up friendships with allies around your farm and then venture out into 2D action-packed battles in the surrounding landscape to slay demons and other monsters.

Considering Edelweiss originally set a sales target of just 30,000 copies sold, I'd say Sakuna far exceeded expectations. I'd also say pretty much no one saw this TV anime adaptation coming, either, and I'm very intrigued as to how the anime will balance farming, befriending characters, and slaying monsters around the Isle of Demons.

