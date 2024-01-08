One of my most-anticipated management sims turns you into a trinket-loving goblin shopkeeper - and it's smashing through its Kickstarter stretch goals

One of my most-anticipated management sims has completed its Kickstarter campaign, but there are still a couple of days left to help it reach its stretch goals.

Trash Goblin - a shopkeeping sim where I can live out my dreams as a goblin merchant in an RPG like Baldur's Gate 3 - has now reached its initial Kickstarter goal after launching on the crowdfunding platform late last year. To celebrate hitting such a milestone, its developer Spilt Milk Studios has announced the final stretch goals for the campaign, and they include a variety of interesting instruments for our goblin friend to tinker with.

If you've never heard of this game before, it's a management sim with an RPG twist. You play as a literal trash goblin who takes neglected trinkets and turns them into future prized possessions. Similar to games like Power Wash Simulator, players will need to chip away dirt from items, fix them up, and sell them on to the local townsfolk - all of which look like the kind of people you'll find in your favorite RPG.

The game is still in development right now, but once it's ready, it's set to include endless hours of gameplay, over 50 trinkets and accessories to find, clean, and combine, more than nine different tools to use, and over 40 customers to serve from the backroom of an antique store - all of which make up more than 10 hours worth of story content.

Since the Kickstarter campaign's launch, goblin fans have managed to unlock several of its stretch goals. So many, that Spilt Milk Studios has had to introduce several additional extras for the final few days of the campaign. This includes everything from new trinkets to tidy, a bonus quest, cosmetics, a new species of townsfolk, and even "Lo-Fi Goblin vibes to relax/study to," a chilled-out music mode to add to those cozy vibes.

You can still add to Trash Goblin's Kickstarter campaign until Wednesday, Jan 10 2024. You can also play its demo and wishlist the game via Steam and follow its developer on Twitter to keep up with the project and show your support.