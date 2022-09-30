One of Final Fantasy 7 Remake's biggest easter eggs might just be some cosplay

Final Fantasy 7 Remake's developers have finally given an answer to one of the game's wilder easter eggs.

Speaking in the latest Square Enix blog post (opens in new tab) on the making of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, co-director Motomu Toriyama was asked about the photo of a Final Fantasy X-2 character that appears in the remake. The photo, which you can see below, can be found in Chapter 16 of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and appears to show an adult version of Shinra from X-2.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

When the remake first launched, this easter egg was taken to be a hint of the two Final Fantasy games being connected. That might not be the case though, as Toriyama says the dev team "did this so players can enjoy the speculation, but it could just be a commemorative photo of one of the company employees cosplaying as him."

So there we have it, then. One of the biggest easter eggs in all of Final Fantasy 7 Remake might instead be a character cosplaying as someone from another mainline series game. The speculation was fun while it lasted, but it seems like that might not really be X-2's Shinra in Final Fantasy 7 Remake after all.

Still, considering the speculation surrounding the picture of Shinra, here's hoping Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has its fair share of smaller surprises like this when it launches late next year. In the meantime though, there's just a few more months to go until we can play Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion later this year in December, which is shaping up to be a treat for returning and new fans alike.

