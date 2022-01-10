One of a kind PS5 being given away as part of AGDQ 2022

Chicory publisher Finji is giving away an ultra limited edition PS5 thanks to Awesome Games Done Quick 2022.

Just below, you can check out the very special edition version of the PS5, which has been faithfully hand-painted by an artist who actually worked on Chicory. This PS5 is being given away as part of the AGDQ event for 2022, where a Chicory speedrun is going to take place later today on January 10, at approximately 9:13 a.m. PT/12:13 p.m. ET.

This is a big one.On Monday, January 10th, watch #AGDQ2022 to catch the @chicory run by @Succinct_Punchy.Donate $100 or more for your chance to win this one-of-a-kind PlayStation 5 console, hand painted by Chicory artist @zandraartt !Watch & Donate:https://t.co/gMJDel4LDP pic.twitter.com/IVxmnHerylJanuary 9, 2022 See more

To enter to be in with a chance of winning the limited edition, Chicory-themed PS5 console, you'll need to firstly tune into the speedrun of Finji's game later today. Then, you'll need to donate $100 to ADGQ while the speedrun is going on, to be automatically entered for the prize draw. There's no scheduled time for the PS5 being awarded, but hopefully it won't be long after the speedrun itself.

If you didn't know about ADGQ, it's an annual speedrunning event which raises money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. The event kicked off over the weekend late on January 8, and will be ongoing for a week straight until January 15, when it wraps up shortly before midnight. If you want to check out the packed schedule, head over to the official ADGQ website for more.

As for Chicory though, the astounding indie game from the developer of Wandersong is available right now on PC, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. The game itself is themed around the creativity that comes from painting, as the protagonist artist struggles to live up to their role, so the hand-painted PS5 is actually a pretty suitable reward for the game it's associated with.

