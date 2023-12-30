One Baldur’s Gate 3 group plans to collectively blow up Gale to celebrate New Year’s Eve

What are you doing on New Year’s Eve, dear readers? Maybe you’re spending it with the family, going out with friends, or just snuggling up with some favorite games. If so, let me introduce you to the Polish gaming group who are planning to turn Gale, from Baldur’s Gate 3, into fireworks when the clock strikes twelve - all at the same time.

Twitter user outstarwalker spotted the event on Facebook and then shared it for us to cackle at: “Meanwhile Polish [Baldur’s Gate 3] group baldurawka plans an event for everyone to explode Gale at the same time during New Year’s Eve.” The Facebook group describes itself as a shitposting community that’s mainly focused on Baldur’s Gate 3 and D&D at large, so these festive celebrations make some sense.

For the uninitiated, once players spend enough time helping party member Gale, he’ll eventually gain the ability to use the Netherese Orb’s devastating magical power. The Orb’s spell doesn’t manifest in combat, unfortunately, but you instead have the option of unleashing an explosion in two prescribed sections.

One option occurs near the end of Act Two, with the explosion taking out Gale, the big baddies, and your entire party - meaning that the game is cut short and Act Three is entirely unplayable. The second option comes up during the final boss fight, and while Gale sacrifices himself there, the ending cutscenes continue as usual, leading to a more satisfying conclusion.

The Explosive Gale Facebook group is unfortunately private, so there’s no clue as to whether the shitposters are going to blow up Gale in Act Two or Act Three. Regardless, it seems like a pretty novel and fun way to usher in 2024 - especially if you can get any fellow Gale haters and/or Baldur’s Gate lovers to join you.

Welcoming the New Year while playing Baldur’s Gate 3 seems somewhat appropriate since developer Larian Studios has reiterated plans to support the game into 2024.

For now, check out everything we know about Baldur’s Gate 3’s DLC.