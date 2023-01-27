OlliOlli World developer intent on creating its "magnum opus" next

Roll7 has had a busy few years, but the OlliOlli World and Rollerdome (opens in new tab) developer is confident that big things are still to come – including, potentially, a new IP.

"It does really feel that the next thing we put out will be the magnum opus, the big game," Roll7 co-founders Simon Bennett and John Ribbins tell Edge in issue #380. The studio was acquired in 2021 by GTA publisher Take-Two Interactive's indie games branch, Private Division, and has since seen success with two flagship games.

The promising trajectory certainly looks set to continue. The Roll7 co-founders still want to bring out fast-paced, fluid " flow-state " titles, but that isn't to say that their "magnum opus" will be another sports or skating game by default. Although the duo plans to keep it a "two-game studio", according to Ribbins, they have been toying with some new concepts whilst encouraging teams to get comfortable with scrapping them simultaneously.

Despite the cogs turning, Bennett and Ribbins have made it clear that there are no active projects currently in the works at Roll7. "OlliOlli World was a sequel – it was the best game we ever made, but it wasn't a totally new IP," Bennett tells Edge, adding that "it's been a long time since we've been in that headspace."

Does that mean a new game under a fresh IP could be on the horizon? Bennett and Ribbins gave nothing away except to say that under the umbrella of Private Division, "we're going to make something really big."