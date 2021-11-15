OlliOlli World developer acquired by Take-Two

A Take-Two owned company has purchased OlliOlli developer Roll7.

Earlier today on November 15, publisher Private Division announced they'd successfully acquired UK-based developer Roll7. Private Division, if you're unaware, is a publishing arm owned by Take-Two, themselves a publisher of games like Grand Theft Auto 5 from Rockstar Games.

Right now, Roll7 is hard at work developing OlliOlli World, the third game in the hit action-platformer series. Revealed earlier this year, OlliOlli World is shaping up to be something special, and we've showcased it previously in the Future Games Show.

"Private Division has been an incredible publishing partner for OlliOlli World, and we’re elated to continue to grow as a studio as part of the label," said Roll7 CEO Simon Bennett. "Private Division has empowered our amazing team to raise the bar on our creativity and scope for OlliOlli World. Joining the label puts us in a great position to continue to grow and to set our sights on achieving our ambition to become a pre-eminent global videogames developer."

As for OlliOlli World, it's currently on track to launch later this fiscal year, according to the Business Wire post announcing the acquisition today. As it stands, therefore, OlliOlli World is due to launch by March 31, 2022, which means there's not long to wait now until the next game from Roll7 hits, complete with 120FPS support on the PS5. In fact, if you want to experience some Roll7 goodness right now, go download RunMe, a weirdly unsettling puzzle game that the developer launched out of nowhere last year of 2020.

