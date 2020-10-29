Official Choose Your Own Adventure comic books coming from Oni-Lion Forge

Oni-Lion Forge Publishing Group will team up with independent book publisher Chooseco to create a line of official Choose Your Own Adventure graphic novels adapting classic titles from the longrunning line of Choose Your Own Adventure books.

Like the classic Choose Your Own Adventure books, readers will experience different versions and outcomes in the story's narrative based on their own choices, with different decisions asking readers to turn to specific pages to continue that plotline.

(Image credit: Chooseco)

The first graphic novel in the line will be an adaptation of Choose Your Own Adventure: Eighth Grade Witch, by creators E.L. Thomas, Andrew Gaska, Valerio Chiola, and Thiago Ribeiro.

"In true Choose Your Own Adventure form, the reader is immersed in the story as Rabbit, the new kid on the block who enters a ghoulish world of nightmares, witches, and ghosts," reads Oni-Lion Forge's official description.

"From learning about the mysterious witch Prudence Deadly, trouncing through spooky graveyards, meeting ghostly ancestors, or channeling some witchcraft with classmates, the readers will choose which adventure or nightmare they'll embark on," it continues. "No one path leads to the same destination, and readers will face choices that will either lead them to the light - or a gruesome end."

"Bringing the Choose Your Own Adventure gamebook series to graphic novels has been a challenge we've pondered for many years—going back to before we even began publishing independently!" states Melissa Bounty, associate publisher at Chooseco in the graphic novel line's announcement. "It took the experience and muscle of Oni-Lion Forge to crack this one, and we are thrilled with the fresh spin they have brought to our classic books."

The next title in the line will be an adaptation of the classic Choose Your Own Adventure: Journey Under the Sea.

"As a kid who spent hours in the backseat of a car, head buried in Choose Your Own Adventure gamebooks, this project is an absolute dream," states Robert Meyers, senior editor, licensing at Oni-Lion Forge Publishing Group. "I'm thrilled to be able to bring the near-endless fun of a classic Choose Your Own Adventure book to a new audience. We've got some great titles lined up, and a few surprises as well."

Choose Your Own Adventure: Eighth Grade Witch is due out August 25, 2021.

Reading your comics digitally? These are the best digital comic book readers on the market.