Non-Stop Spider-Man #1 begins at a breakneck pace

Non-Stop Spider-Man #1
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Joe Kelly and Chris Bachalo have a history together, and Marvel re-teaming them for a new Spider-Man series is meant to mine that for more great stories.

After just reading this four-page preview of next week's Non-Stop Spider-Man #1… well… take a look:

Non-Stop Spider-Man #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Non-Stop Spider-Man #1 preview

Non-Stop Spider-Man #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Non-Stop Spider-Man #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

That 15-story drop, the catching of the broken glass… pretty great, huh?

"Get ready for the most action-packed, pulse-pounding, adrenaline-pumping comic OF ALL TIME!" reads Marvel's description of Non-Stop Spider-Man #1. "As the name implies, once you read page one, panel one, SPIDER-MAN DOES NOT STOP! 

"A mystery at Empire State University thrusts Spider-Man into an adventure that starts in uptown Manhattan and will take him around the world, pitting him against Marvel Universe villains old and new and give you a Spider-Man adventure (and Spider-Man) the likes of which you've never seen."

Peeking ahead at the description of Non-Stop Spider-Man #2 and #3, and it seems someone is threatening Peter Parker's fellow students at Empire State University. After dropping out years ago (decades ago if you've been reading that long), Peter recently re-enrolled to finish his degree with the help of Dr. Curt Connors (aka the Lizard, but he's reformed). 

From these four pages of Non-Stop Spider-Man #1, the 'non-stop' part of the name doesn't seem to be metaphorical.

Non-Stop Spider-Man #1 is a reunion for Kelly and Bachalo after collaborating previously on Amazing Spider-Man, Uncanny X-Men, and the creator-owned series Steampunk. Bachalo's long-time inker Tim Townsend is back as well, with Marcio Menyz on colors.

Non-Stop Spider-Man #1 has a host of covers like any big Marvel launch. In addition to the main cover (and a variant) by David Finch, there are variants by Ken Lashley, Bachalo (a die-cut and a wraparound), Todd Nauck/Joe Sabino, Larry Lieber (a 'hidden gem'), Alex Ross, Skottie Young, Greg Laroque, and Adam Kubert.

Here they are:

Non-Stop Spider-Man #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Non-Stop Spider-Man #1 covers

Non-Stop Spider-Man #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Non-Stop Spider-Man #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Non-Stop Spider-Man #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Non-Stop Spider-Man #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Non-Stop Spider-Man #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Non-Stop Spider-Man #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Non-Stop Spider-Man #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Non-Stop Spider-Man #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Non-Stop Spider-Man #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Non-Stop Spider-Man #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Non-Stop Spider-Man #1 goes on sale on March 10.

