Nominations are now open for the first Creative Bloq Awards

GamesRadar+ sister site Creative Bloq is hosting the inaugural Creative Bloq Awards, celebrating the best in tech across more than 70 categories, as part of its own tenth anniversary celebrations.

You can check out the awards for yourself right at the Creative Bloq Awards homepage (opens in new tab), where nominations are now open.

The Creative Bloq Awards 2022 bundles its prizes into ten major areas, including tablets, laptops, cameras, and - most importantly to GamesRadar+'s audience - Gaming and Entertainment.

The awards in the gaming category include Console of the Year, Best Game Design, Best VR Game, Best Gaming PC, and more. Over in Entertainment, awards will be handed out for Streaming Platform of the Year, Best TV Series or Limited Series, Best VFX Scene or Shot, Best Animated Short, Best Animated Film, Best Production Design, and Best Film (with VFX).

To cap off the awards, the Creative Bloq at 10 category will recognise frontrunners from the past ten years, with awards for the Best Tech of the Decade, Software of the Decade, and Studio of the Decade.

Nominations are open now, and you can submit any product, providing it will have been on sale between September 1, 2021, and September 1, 2022 (with the exception of the Creative Bloq at 10 categories). Nominations close at midnight BST (16:00 PT, 19:00 ET) on July 22, but you can submit a product for as many categories as you like until then. To submit, simply fill at the simple form right here (opens in new tab), but please be aware you'll need to be over 18 to do so.

Finalists in each category will be revealed on July 25, ahead of public voting for the Creative Bloq at 10 awards throughout August. Finally, winners will be announced on Creative Bloq from September 12 to 16.