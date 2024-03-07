Netflix's new coming-of-age movie from Barbie co-writer Noah Baumbach lands one of the best cast lists we've seen

Noah Baumbach's new Netflix movie has a stacked, A-list cast – and we can't wait.

Per Deadline, The cast for the untitled pic currently includes Adam Sandler, George Clooney, Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, and Riley Keough. Baumbach co-wrote the script with Emily Mortimer. There are no details yet, but Deadline reports that it will be "a funny and emotional coming-of-age film about adults."

This marks Baumbach's fourth movie with the studio, the others being The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), Marriage Story, and White Noise. The film reunites Baumbach with Dern, after the two worked together on Marriage Story, as well as Sandler, who starred in The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected).

Dern is currently starring in Apple TV Plus's Palm Royale, a period comedy starring Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney, and Carol Burnett. Keough received an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination for the Prime Video musical drama Daisy Jones and the Six.

Crudup currently stars in the sci-fi comedy-drama Hello Tomorrow, which co-stars Hank Azaria, Alison Pill, and Jacki Weaver. Sandler can currently be seen as Jakub Prochazka in Netflix's Spaceman. Clooney is set to star in Wolfs, an upcoming psychological thriller starring Jon Watts. Baumbach received his third Oscar nomination for co-writing Barbie with his wife and creative partner Greta Gerwig.

Baumbach's upcoming Netflix drama does not yet have a title or release date.