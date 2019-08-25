No, Square Enix is not thinking about a Final Fantasy 14 sequel just yet

Final Fantasy 14 producer/director Naoki Yoshida has confirmed there are no plans to develop a sequel to the fan-favourite MMO any time soon.

In an interview alongside main story writer Banri Oda, both developers told German website Spieletipps (thanks, Digital Trends ) that as Square Enix remains committed to the current game and the team still has content and update ideas, there is no prospect of a sequel just yet.

Neither Oda nor Yoshida expanded on why they hadn't yet considered the next iteration of the MMO – which itself replaced its flailing 2010 predecessor in 2013 – but they did acknowledge that Square was still in talks with Microsoft to bring the fantasy game to Xbox One. As yet, however, there's still no definitive window on when this might be.

Yoshida also added he was satisfied with the game's subscription model, stating that this current arrangement enabled the team to update the game quickly, and hinted the Viera and Hrothgar races will shortly be getting new gear and customisation options.

In a massive update for the 16 million players around the world, the Shadowbringers expansion released on July 2. It continued the main story quest from Final Fantasy 14, letting players stray to the dark side for the first time. There were new races - the Viera and Hrothgar - and new jobs, Gunbreaker and Dancer, as well as numerous new locations to explore. In May, Square Enix revealed that it has around 16 million players worldwide.

Not only is the Final Fantasy 7 remake 2020-bound, but a live-action Final Fantasy TV show is also now reported to be on the way, too. While reportedly based on Final Fantasy 14, it will be an “original story” that has yet to be explored in the game itself.