No One Will Save You director explains that unexpected ending

Warning! Spoilers ahead!

No One Will Save You has become the talk of the internet – and director Brian Duffield has spoken out about its wildly unexpected ending.

The sci-fi thriller stars Kaitlyn Dever as Brynn, an isolated young woman tasked with surviving the night when her town is invaded by extraterrestrials. The 93-minute movie contains only a single line of dialogue, with its uniqueness garnering praise from the likes of Stephen King and Guillermo del Toro. The film has gone viral on social media, with many discussing its shock ending.

"She finally gets something that she didn’t think she would ever deserve, and I like the idea that this kid who has gone through so much had a really happy ending, as strange as it may be," Duffield told The Hollywood Reporter. "I love horror movies that have a real slap-in-your-face ending, but I liked Brynn too much to slap her in the face."

The director's other horror credits include Netflix slashers The Babysitter and The Babysitter: Killer Queen, as well as the horror-comedy Spontaneous starring Katherine Langford and Charlie Plummer.

Added Duffield: "A lot of the ending stemmed from the idea that Brynn has spent all this time making her own world in a similar fashion to the aliens, and there is a little bit of a conversation to be had amongst these aliens that are now driving our bodies around, as it were... I didn’t want the aliens to be too empathetic, but I also think they understood that Brynn was a worthy adversary that doesn’t have to be an adversary."

