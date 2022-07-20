No Man's Sky Endurance update completely overhauls freighters and fleets

That's free update number 20 for the space game

No Man’s Sky Endurance will overhaul freighters and fleets in Hello Games' latest update. 

Set to release alongside No Man’s Sky’s six-year anniversary, the update will let you live and work aboard your home in the stars together with your crew. One of the main standout features is a new bridge that offers quality-of-life improvements, such as instant access to warping and teleportation. You’ll also be able to build vast bases with specially-themed areas and new features for growing food and manufacturing. There’s also new technology to let you scan and analyse planets from space. 

“One of the most striking changes is to asteroids in space which are now more varied and appear in vast fields, with thousands on screen at once,” Hello Games founder Sean Murray explains in a press release. “There are new interstellar-style black holes, nebulae, and space atmospherics to explore. 

“Travellers can enjoy these new incredible space vistas from windows and portholes, which they can now build on their freighters. Players can also build exterior sections to their freighters for increased flexibility, or simply to admire the universe from.”

You’re also getting new combat-focused Nexus missions and a new expedition called Polestar to try, focusing on a capital ship voyage.

If Endurance sounds like your kind of thing, you don’t have long to try it as the update releases today. 

