Nintendo wants you to make sure your kids don't accidentally smash the TV while playing Switch Sports

Nintendo has released a PSA ahead of Nintendo Switch Sports’ release reminding parents to keep an eye on their children while they play.

The official Japanese Nintendo account put out a tweet that read (translated via DeepL Translator): "Parents are asked to accompany their children when they play 'Nintendo Switch Sports' for their own safety. Please be careful to prevent children from bumping into each other or hitting the Joy-Con against the TV while playing."

【保護者の方へ】お子様が『Nintendo Switch Sports』を遊ぶときは、安全のため付き添っていただくようお願いいたします。遊んでいるお子様同士でぶつかる、テレビにJoy-Conをぶつける、などということが起きないようご注意ください。

In a follow up tweet , Nintendo also stressed the importance of using the Joy-Con’s attachable wrist strap whilst playing the Wii Sports follow-up game.

The tweet read: "Also, when playing 'Nintendo Switch Sports', after attaching and locking the strap to the Joy-Con, tighten the stopper to prevent the strap from slipping off your wrist and hold on tightly." The last thing you want anyone to do is to get really into a match of tennis and accidentally launch the Joy-Con into your TV screen.

If like me, you have many fond memories of playing Nintendo Wii Sports back in 2006, you’ve probably instantly been reminded of the Wii Sports health and safety warnings that appeared not only in the game’s manuals but also frequently throughout the game. The warnings were also all about being aware of your surroundings whilst playing and wearing the wrist strap at all times. Many TVs and Wii remotes were sacrificed by those who didn’t heed Nintendo’s warning back in the day.

Nintendo Switch Sports is due to release on April 29, 2022, and follows the same formula as its predecessor with players engaging in a number of competitive sports such as tennis, bowling, badminton, soccer, and more either on their own, via couch co-op, or online.