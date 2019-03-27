Nintendo wants to sell you cardboard to keep your cardboard in

We all know the world is going to hell in a handbasket, but I didn't expect Nintendo - lovely, cheery Nintendo - to be the ones to deliver the final sign of the end times. That's right, the home of Mario and Pikmin has just put a cardboard box on sale for $7. A cardboard box to keep your Nintendo Labo cardboard in. The audacity.

Put off by the fact that you might not be able to figure out how to use a box - a simple container that humankind has managed to conquer since the first cavemen want to stop their pet beetles escaping? There's a video. The cheek.

The box has a cute name, Okatazuke, which means tidying up, and it's described - shoutout to Google Translate - as "a convenient box made of cardboard that can be stored" which isn't a lie but also applies to literally any other cardboard box that has ever held toilet roll, tampons, or cheese slices. This box costs 800 yen ($7.25), has dimensions of 485mm x 360 mm x 355mm, and will start shipping in Japan this month. Oh, and each box only has enough space for the gubbins from one Labo kit, so cardboard superfans will need to buy a bunch. Honestly, Marie Kondo has a lot to answer for.