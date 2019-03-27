Popular

Nintendo wants to sell you cardboard to keep your cardboard in

More money than sense? Nintendo has an exciting new product just for you

We all know the world is going to hell in a handbasket, but I didn't expect Nintendo - lovely, cheery Nintendo - to be the ones to deliver the final sign of the end times. That's right, the home of Mario and Pikmin has just put a cardboard box on sale for $7. A cardboard box to keep your Nintendo Labo cardboard in. The audacity.

Put off by the fact that you might not be able to figure out how to use a box - a simple container that humankind has managed to conquer since the first cavemen want to stop their pet beetles escaping? There's a video. The cheek. 

The box has a cute name, Okatazuke, which means tidying up, and it's described - shoutout to Google Translate - as "a convenient box made of cardboard that can be stored" which isn't a lie but also applies to literally any other cardboard box that has ever held toilet roll, tampons, or cheese slices. This box costs 800 yen ($7.25), has dimensions of 485mm x 360 mm x 355mm, and will start shipping in Japan this month. Oh, and each box only has enough space for the gubbins from one Labo kit, so cardboard superfans will need to buy a bunch. Honestly, Marie Kondo has a lot to answer for. 

While you wait for your cardboard boxes to be delivered in - let's face it - some other cardboard boxes, check out our hands on with Nintendo Labo VR or build up your collection with our best Nintendo Labo deals.  