Nintendo Switch update expands on swear words for China

By Hirun Cryer
Stop saying naughty words, please

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch software update version 15.00 has been released around the world, but details are thin on the ground.

Earlier today on October 11, the Nintendo Switch software update 15.00 launched in all regions, bringing multiple changes to the console. The general cut and thrust of the new update appears to be limited to “general system stability improvements,” as well as allowing screenshots to be taken while in the Nintendo Switch Online portion of the console’s menus.

However, the ever-reliable Nintendo dataminer OatmealDome on Twitter has dug up a list of additional changes, as seen below. Firstly, various “error messages” have either been added to the Nintendo Switch console, or changed, although the dataminer doesn’t elaborate on which error messages have actually been changed and added.

See more

Additionally, users will now see a pop-up notification when they attempt to exceed the volume limit on their console, provided the limiter has been set in the first place. Curiously, the “bad words” list for mainland China has also been updated, so Nintendo’s really cracking down on all swears coming out of the region and onto social media.

This Nintendo Switch software update is quite thin on changes, all things considered. What’s slightly amusing is that this is the third time this year Nintendo has updated their “bad words” list in a new update - the company previously used new updates to update the list of swears back in both April and June. 

