Nintendo Switch Online gets two classic Zelda Game Boy games

Nintendo Switch Online gets two classic The Legend of Zelda games today from the Game Boy Color era: Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons.

On July 27, Nintendo announced that Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can now play The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons - two iconic Game Boy Color games from 2001. Just like all the games that came before it, the two Zelda titles can be accessed via the Switch's Game Boy library.

If you were just a little too young to play these games the first time around, here's what you've got to look forward to. The two games were originally released simultaneously and have stories that run parallel to each other, meaning you can just play one of these Capcom-developed games on its own or play them back to back to find out the overall story.

Join Link on two classic Game Boy Color adventures! The Legend of #Zelda: Oracle of Ages and The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons are available now for #NintendoSwitchOnline members. pic.twitter.com/6LwEpmMpP4July 27, 2023 See more

In Oracle of Ages, players will play as Link as he works to defeat new villain Veran who uses her possession powers to take control of Nayru (aka the Oracle of Ages) and disrupts the flow of time, leaving the land of Labrynna in turmoil. As for Oracle of Season, Link has to take on General Onox after they attempt to abduct Holodrum resident Dim and sink the Temple of Seasons to throw the seasons of the land into complete chaos.

The Legend of Zelda fans have been asking for remasters of older games in the series for a while now, and although this is technically just a re-release with no additional content, it's at least one way to enjoy these classic Zelda titles on modern-day consoles. It's especially useful if you've only recently got into the Nintendo series after playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and are looking for a way to catch up with the franchise so far.