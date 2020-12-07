Nintendo Switch is for kids and teens, says Sega CCO

Sega's chief creative operator has reportedly said that the Nintendo Switch is for "kids and teens".

In a new interview to celebrate Sega's 60th anniversary Toshihiro Nagoshi, best known for his association with the Yakuza series, spoke about his work on the Super Monkey Ball series and why the game was the first Sega title released on a Nintendo console. When discussing the game, Nagoshi touched on the reasons behind Super Monkey Ball being ported to the Gamecube, saying that it was due to the younger player demographic and apparently adding that he feels Nintendo consoles are still aimed that way.

He said, "I think even now the Nintendo platform is still a game console that is played by a wide range of age groups, but basically, I think it’s hardware for kids and teens. Amid all that, at that time, Nintendo was also putting a lot of effort into the kids market, and I thought it would suit."

It's important to note, however, that there are people challenging the Japanese translation of what Nagoshi said in the interview, with some claiming that the tone of what he was trying to say wasn't correctly conveyed. One Twitter user explained in detail why Nagoshi's original statement could be seen differently.

I have been so annoyed recently with the “Yakuza creator says Nintendo is for kids/teens” headlines. See the first image for me explanation why. Not to mention the quote it taken from the talking about a game that was released 19.5 years ago. pic.twitter.com/G5EZG18NReDecember 7, 2020

Since the release of the Nintendo Switch in 2018, we've seen a countless number of titles ported to the handheld console, including some not so kid-friendly games, such as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Alien Isolation, and the recently announced Switch version of Doom Eternal which is set to release December 8.

