Nintendo isn't ruling out a Switch price hike

It looks like a price increase for the Nintendo Switch isn't entirely off the cards, though it's unlikely to come anytime soon.

Nintendo tackled the topic during a recent financial results briefing. While the gaming giant isn't planning on raising Switch prices at the moment, the situation is being monitored, and any decision on that will be carefully considered if Nintendo feels the option needs to be taken.

As reporter Takashi Mochizuki flags on Twitter (opens in new tab), the move would represent a shift in how the games developer approached its consoles, with the previous stance being that Nintendo consoles are toys that kids also buy.

The comments from Nintendo come as other gaming giants tackle the question themselves. In August, Sony revealed that it would be increasing the price of the PS5 globally, except in America. Microsoft, in turn, announced it wouldn't be hiking Xbox prices in response, whereas Nintendo also confirmed that there were currently no plans to "change the price of our hardware due to inflation or increased procurement costs". That appears to be the case with Nintendo still, though what happens in the future seems more open-ended.

Elsewhere in Nintendo's latest financial briefing, the gaming behemoth revealed that the Nintendo Switch is likely to come up short this year regarding sales targets, though 114 million consoles have been sold.

The next big Nintendo Switch game is Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which is getting a huge marketing push with plenty of trailers ahead of release next week.