Nintendo is ending 3DS and Wii U online functionality and Animal Crossing: New Leaf fans aren't taking the news well

Nintendo has announced it's ending online functionality for the 3DS and Wii U next year, leaving fans of the systems to mourn the end of an era.

On October 4, Nintendo of America shared the following announcement on Twitter: "As of early April 2024, online play and other functionality that uses online communication will end service for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Thank you very much for your continued support of our products."

This isn't anything new from Nintendo - last year the company announced it was closing the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShops, so clearly the Super Mario developer is eager to close the chapter on its previous consoles.

As of early April 2024, online play and other functionality that uses online communication will end service for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Thank you very much for your continued support of our products. Find out more: https://t.co/nOyzBImHCEOctober 4, 2023 See more

Although several fans of the 3DS/Wii U are struggling to accept the news, Animal Crossing fans are being hit particularly hard since New Leaf (the mainline game prior to Animal Crossing: New Horizons ) is about to lose one of its key elements - visiting other players' towns.

Following the announcement, Animal Crossing World shared the news, adding: "Nintendo is shutting down online support for Animal Crossing: New Leaf and other Nintendo 3DS or Wii U games next year. You will no longer be able to visit other towns online and enjoy other online features as of early April 2024," along with a crying emoji.

Other fans replied to the tweet, sharing their reactions too: "That's so sad… I've met tons of people thanks to that game. It will always have a special part in my heart," one Twitter user said . "I still play New Leaf :( this sucks," another added.

Nintendo is shutting down online support for Animal Crossing: New Leaf and other Nintendo 3DS or Wii U games next year. ❌ You will no longer be able to visit other towns online and enjoy other online features as of early April 2024. 😭 #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/9iR3gA2RVgOctober 4, 2023 See more

Others have pointed out that, once the game loses its online features, completing New Leaf to 100% will soon be impossible. Similar to New Horizons' Nook Miles, in the 3DS Animal Crossing game, players can earn achievements (aka Badges) every time they complete an in-game task.

The two achievements that will be affected are the 'Host' and 'Dreamer' Badges, which require players to visit a Dream Address and have other players visit their town 50, 200, and 500 times. Once Nintendo removes the online aspect of the game, it'll be impossible for players to even attempt to obtain the bronze, silver, and gold Badges.

It's possible that not all hope is lost though, as pointed out by several fans in response to the tweet above, fan-made servers could still be a thing for New Leaf players. Still, it's a shame to think that all the hard work players have put into their Dream Addresses could soon be for nothing as the Dream feature vanishes from the game.

As the announcement revealed, the online servers for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U titles will remain intact until April 2024, so if you were trying to get the bronze, silver, and gold Badges in Animal Crossing: New Leaf, we suggest getting started on that sooner rather than later.