Nintendo Direct promises 15 minutes of Super Mario Bros Wonder this week

We're getting a pre-September Nintendo Direct packed with information for Nintendo's next big release, Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

The Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct will broadcast on August 31 at 7am PDT / 10am EDT / 3pm BST. You'll be able to tune in via YouTube, or you can just bookmark this page and check out the embedded stream below. Nintendo says the presentation will be "roughly 15 minutes" in length.

"Join us for an in-depth look at Mario's latest 2D side-scrolling adventure in the livestreamed Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct," Nintendo says in its announcement on social media. That's all the details we have on what to expect for now. The big gimmick this time around are the Wonder Flowers, which seem capable of altering the state of the level in some wild new ways.

Hopefully we'll also get a bit more of an ear for the new voice of Mario and Luigi. With Wonder's initial reveal earlier this year, fans quickly started to notice that Mario's voice sounded a bit off, driving speculation that Mario legend Charles Martinet had been replaced. That detail was confirmed earlier this month with the announcement of Martinet's retirement from the role to become a "Mario ambassador."

The other question is what this means for the Nintendo Direct schedule in September. Nintendo historically hosts a major Direct on its upcoming lineup every September, so will this Wonder-focused broadcast replace the annual presentation? It's not unheard of for Nintendo to run a single-game Direct shortly before a bigger event, as the company did last year with Splatoon 3.

There are plenty of upcoming Switch games to look forward to, even without a Direct to showcase them.