Nightwing calls for all DC superheroes to assemble in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #5

Following the revival of the Multiverse in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #4 and the overtaking of the Legion of Doom by Deathstroke and his Dark Army, issue #5 sees the very people Black Adam scolded for trying to be heroes rescuing him from the same fate.

In a new preview release by DC, Mr. Terrific, Supergirl, Aquaman (Jackson Hyde), and Sideways rush in, seconds before Black Adam is overtaken by the Great Darkness himself.

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #5, written by Joshua Williamson, drawn by Daniel Sampere, colored by Alejandro Sanchez, and lettered by Tom Napolitano, finds Black Adam ushered to safety through a portal created by Sideways. On the other side is Nightwing - who got an earful from Black Adam in issue #2 of the ongoing event - and he informs him that his JL Communicator is still active, allowing him to be tracked by the team.

And thank goodness for that. With heroes and villains falling left and right to the Great Darkness, the team Jon Kent attempted to assemble in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #1 has its work cut out if the heroes want to take back Earth-0/Prime.

So Nightwing asks Oracle to put out a call to every remaining hero, with a plan to bring the fight right to Deathstroke.

At San Diego Comic-Con, Williamson promised the return of the Justice League - the members of which have been trapped on various Earths created by Pariah - in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #5. That's reflected in the cover art, though we don't see any of the team members in this preview.

However, with Oracle putting out a call for heroes, we think it's safe to assume the Justice League will answer. And whatever happens next, it will eventually lead to DC's new editorial era, known as the Dawn of the DCU.

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #5 will be available October 4.

