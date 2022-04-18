Nightwing #91, Earth-Prime #2, The Flash #781, and EVERY DC preview for April 19

Batman: The Knight #4, Blue & Gold #8, Catwoman #42, Catwoman: Lonely City #3, Earth-Prime #2, Nightwing #91, Refrigerator Full of Heads #6, Robins #6, Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? #115, The Flash #781, The Nice House on the Lake #8, Trial of the Amazons: Wonder Girl #2, Wonder Woman: Evolution #6…

Whew!

That's every comic book title on sale from DC this week (Tuesday, April 19 to be exact) and Newsarama has previews of them all.

Well, every comic book title but Batman/Superman: World's Finest #2 that is, but we previewed that already.

This week's titles include four series finales including Blue & Gold #8, Refrigerator Full of Heads #6, Robins #6, and Trial of the Amazons: Wonder Girl #2.

So if you want a sampling of what Detective Comics ... or is that the Distinguished Competition ... or is that the Divine Continuum has to go on this week, check out all of the preview pages and covers below...

BATMAN: THE KNIGHT #4

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 4 of 10 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

Bruce Wayne's journey to become Batman continues in the cold mountains of North Korea, where he seeks to learn the legendary fighting style of Master Kirigi! This will be his most difficult challenge yet, and he might not survive without the help of a mysterious new "friend."

BLUE & GOLD #8

Written by DAN JURGENS

Art and cover by RYAN SOOK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 8 of 8

Keep your friends close and your enemies closer! Things have never been easy for Booster and Beetle as they set out on their new business venture where no job is too small, but now a threat from within threatens to bring everything crashing down. A virus has hit the servers at Blue & Gold Restoration, and it could delete our heroes for good!

CATWOMAN #42

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by NICO LEON

Cover by JEFF DÉKAL

Variant cover by JENNY FRISON

1:25 variant cover by SOZOMAIKA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

CATWOMAN: LONELY CITY #3

Written by CLIFF CHIANG

Art and cover by CLIFF CHIANG

Variant cover by CLIFF CHIANG

1:25 variant cover by ANNIE WU

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 3 of 4

Prestige Plus | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8"

EARTH-PRIME #2

Written by ADAM MALLINGER, JAI JAMISON, and ANDREW WONG

Art by TOM GRUMMETT and NORM RAPMUND

Cover by KIM JACINTO

Photo variant cover

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

Clark Kent and Lois Lane try to celebrate their first wedding anniversary but can't quite seem to find their rhythm as heroics and reporting continue to spoil the couple's plans. Plus, learn the true origins of the evil Superman from John Henry's world!

NIGHTWING #91

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

1:25 variant cover by SERG ACUNA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

Trying to save a city that's even more beyond saving than Gotham is no small task, and even someone like Nightwing needs a day off to relax with his best friend and to recharge—but when your best friend is Wally West, a.k.a. the Flash, a "recharge" might not end up being so relaxing!

REFRIGERATOR FULL OF HEADS #6

Written by RIO YOUERS

Art by TOM FOWLER

Cover by MATEUS MAHANINI

Variant cover by JUAN FERREYRA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

17+

It all ends here, as Arlene declares war on Erika's biker gang—heads won't just roll, they'll jump, fly, talk, shout…sing?…as the full power of the Axe of Yggdrasil is unleashed across bloody Brody Island—as well as the full bite pressure of a certain great white shark head…

ROBINS #6

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art and cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS

Variant cover by DAVID TALASKI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

The games are over and Jenny Wren's traps have finally sprung around the Robins! Can the teen wonders unravel the truth behind Jenny's connections to Batman, or will the true first Robin finally rip apart the Bat-Family once and for all?

SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #115

Written by DEREK FRIDOLFS

Art by WALTER CARZON and HORACIO OTTOLINI

Cover by DEREK FRIDOLFS

$2.99 US | 32 pages

Playtel has designed a new VR game that allows players to experience their old-fashioned board games in a new light—by transporting them onto a giant virtual board to play! And Mystery Inc. is excited to jump in and give it a try. But when the game is hijacked by the Grim Gamer, it will be up to the gang to solve the mystery before it's game over for everyone.

THE FLASH #781

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by FERNANDO PASARIN and MATT RYAN

Cover by BRANDON PETERSON and MICHAEL ATIYEH

Variant cover by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

The Eclipso War left Wally West stopped dead in his tracks…but a brand-new villain has emerged to wreak havoc on the Scarlet Speedster! An exciting new story arc begins here!

THE NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #8

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art and cover by ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

Variant cover by BILQUIS EVELY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 8 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

17+

With Walter living among his friends in the house, has the impossible happened? Have their lives actually…improved? Perhaps for some—but how are things going for the one housemate whose place Walter took?

TRIAL OF THE AMAZONS: WONDER GIRL #2

Written by JOËLLE JONES

Art and cover by JOËLLE JONES

Variant cover by BABS TARR

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 2

Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

"Trial of the Amazons" part six! Cassie Sandsmark has discovered the culprit and is shocked to learn it is one of their own. Justice must be served, but as tradition dictates, nothing can interrupt the trial once under way. Now it's up to the Esquecida and their headstrong leader, Yara Flor, to take a stand for what is right. The future of the Amazons depends on it!

INTERLOCKING MAIN COVERS TO COMMEMORATE THIS BIG MOMENT IN WONDER GIRL HISTORY!

WONDER WOMAN: EVOLUTION #6

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by MIKE HAWTHORNE and ADRIANO DI BENEDETTO

Cover by MIKE HAWTHORNE

Variant cover by DAVE JOHNSON

$3.99 | 32 pages | 6 of 8 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

Can even Wonder Woman save a world without hope? Diana faces her toughest trial yet as she is flung into the future to save an Earth on the verge of complete collapse. Guided by a future version of Donna Troy, Wonder Woman must question the reality of her surroundings, while accepting the reality of the consequences. All this, plus the reveal of a major new villain!

