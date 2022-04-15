DC's July 2022 comics and covers revealed

DC's July 2022 solicitations are full of the summer month's traditional emphasis on hotdogs, baseball, and fireworks ... just without the hotdogs and baseball.

But look up, it's bringing the fireworks.

So what's happening in July?

Both core Batman titles - Detective Comics and Batman - get brand new creative teams and brand new storylines. But rest assured, both star Bruce Wayne.

He's dead elsewhere.

What else? Dark Crisis continues, of course, and not only is the Aquamen ongoing series joining the … well, the wake , but the event gets a new special with the mouthful of a title Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League - Superman #1 .

DC vs. Vampires expands with a new monochromatic (that's fancy talk for black and white) companion six-issue series All-Out War teaming Constantine, Booster Gold, Deathstroke, Mary Marvel, Bane, Deadman, Azrael, and Blade against the Nightwing led vampires (okay, the Blade part isn't true).

DC gets Dwayne Johnson's face on a cover as soon as they can with Black Adam: The Justice Society Files #1 , the first of a series of one-shots featuring the members of the Justice Society that will co-star in The Rock's Black Adam, beginning with Hawkman.

And that's just a taste of the month's new offerings.

DC July 2022 Spotlight comic books

BATMAN #125

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Backup art by BELÉN ORTEGA

Variant covers by JIM LEE, SCOTT WILLIAMS, GABRIELE DELL'OTTO, INHYUK LEE, and FRANCESCO MATTINA

Acetate variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO A

1:25 wraparound variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

1:50 variant cover by JOCK

1:125 variant cover by ALEX GARNER

1:250 variant cover by CHIP ZDARSKY

1:500 variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/5/22



Superstar writer Chip Zdarsky joins legendary artist Jorge Jimenez to define a new era in Batman!

Bruce Wayne is at a turning point, haunted by dreams of a dark future, while Gotham City billionaires are being gruesomely murdered. With the discovery of an archenemy's involvement and a tragedy unfolding, the Dark Knight's nightmares are just beginning.

"Failsafe" starts here.

And in the backup, there's chaos in Gotham as the underworld fights over one of its crown jewels…and Selina Kyle is caught in the middle. Can she stop the bloodshed and maybe even make a little money in the process?

DETECTIVE COMICS #1062

Written by RAM V

Art by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by SIMON SPURRIER

Backup art by DANI

Variant covers by LEE BERMEJO and J.H. WILLIAMS III

1:25 variant cover by INHYUK LEE

1:50 foil variant cover by J.H. WILLIAMS III

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/26/22



Gotham Nocturne part 1 of 4: "Overture." It's a new era for the detective of the night as we introduce award-winning new series writer Ram V (Catwoman, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr), and artist extraordinaire Rafael Albuquerque (American Vampire, Superman/Batman)! Together, they'll be turning Gotham into a tragic yet beautiful gothic opera for our eyes and ears to feast on.

Something is terribly wrong with Batman. No matter the tests Bruce takes, nor the numbers he counts, the greatest detective in the world can't pin down the source of this creeping dread—of his own inner demons and a looming mortality. Meanwhile, real demons roam the shadows as an ancient melody haunts the Gotham night. Here now the curtains rise and as the eerie tune streams in…who is human, who is demon, who is to tell? As Batman investigates the songs and the demons of Gotham, he is forced to confront the oldest question…whether there has been a demon within him all along…and if so, what does it want?…and why hasn't it taken over yet?

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #3

Written by GEOFF JOHNS, JEREMY ADAMS, and TIM SHERIDAN

Art by XERMÁNICO

Cover by MITCH GERADS

Variant cover by XERMÁNICO

1:25 variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

1:50 variant cover by IVAN REIS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/5/22



The DC event of 2022 continues! Thomas Wayne's investigation into the Clockwork Killer goes sideways when he is confronted by a deadly alien invader the world knows as...Project: Superman? But what's happened to the Kryptonian and Krypton in the World of Flashpoint? Will Thomas Wayne do what he has to in order to stop Superman—or has he changed? And what are those strange earthquakes now erupting across reality?

DARK CRISIS #2

THE HOUSE OF NIGHTWING BURNS!

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant cover by JULIET NNEKA

1:25 variant cover by MARIO FOCCILLO

1:50 variant cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

$4.99 | 32 pages | 2 of 7 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/5/22

As the good people of the world mourn the loss of the Justice League, the forces of evil have seized the opportunity to wreak havoc in a world without its heroes! Leading the charge is a super-powered Slade Wilson…but this time there's something dark fueling his rage. With a massive army laying siege to Titans Tower, only Nightwing will have what it takes to stand in the way of Deathstroke's forces—but is this a fight Dick Grayson can win? Look, up in the sky—reinforcements are on the way! It's a bird! It's a plane! It's…uh-oh...it's Cyborg Superman. The world burns as Pariah and the Great Darkness make their play for planet Earth in this jaw-dropping second issue!

DARK CRISIS: WORLDS WITHOUT A JUSTICE LEAGUE - SUPERMAN #1

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by CHRIS BURNHAM

Backup written by BRANDON THOMAS and CHUCK BROWN

Backup art by FICO OSSIO

1:25 variant cover by STEVE BEACH

1:50 foil variant cover by CHRIS BURNHAM

$4.99 | 40 pages | (All covers card stock)

ON SALE 7/12/22



When Pariah and his forces of the Great Darkness laid waste to the most powerful superheroes of all time, all hope was lost…with the Man of Steel suffering the same fate as that of his comrades, join us for a look at a world of dreams he would never have thought possible while alive. Where there's life there's hope, and with that hope comes a deeper unraveling of the tapestry of DCU's biggest event of 2022!

DARK CRISIS: YOUNG JUSTICE #2

TALE OF TWO WONDER GIRLS!

Written by MEGHAN FITZMARTIN

Art by LAURA BRAGA

Cover by MAX DUNBAR

Variant cover by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

$3.99 US | 32 pages

2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/19/22

Impulse, Superboy, and Tim Drake were just saved by Cassie Sandsmark, Wonder Girl in the strange fantasy word they're trapped in. And she's here to help them navigate their retro surroundings. But…Cassie Sandsmark is back on our Earth searching for her friends alongside Red Tornado and the superhero formerly known as Arrowette. Which Cassie is lying and who's about to get burned?!

THE FLASH #784

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant cover by BENGAL

$3.99 US | 32 pages

Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/19/22

The search for Barry Allen! Wally and Wallace have arrived on the planet Pariah has trapped Barry on—but it's not quite a happy reunion among the Flashes. The Dark Crisis tie-in storyline continues!

BLACK ADAM - THE JUSTICE SOCIETY FILES: HAWKMAN #1

Written by CAVAN SCOTT and BRYAN Q. MILLER

Art by SCOT EATON, MARCO SANTUCCI, and NORM RAPMUND

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

Photo variant cover

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/5/22



Long ago, Hawkman was the leader of the Justice Society, but what is he now? Still a hero or another relic in a museum? Everything changes when he finds himself haunted by not only the past, but also the vengeful spirit of a wayward thief. Will this Gentleman Ghost be the death of Hawkman or will he deliver a warning from beyond the grave? The road to Black Adam begins here. Also in this issue: As a pivotal moment in the life of Teth-Adam and his son Hurut begins to unfold in ancient Kahndaq, modern-day Kahndaq meets a new hero—antiquities professor by day, "cultural recovery specialist" by night, Adrianna Tomaz. And unfortunately for Adrianna, she's about to "liberate" a sacred totem from the wrong interested party—Intergang!

ARTEMIS: WANTED #1

Written by VITA AYALA

Art by SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Cover by MATTEO SCALERA

Variant cover by KAMOME SHIRAHAMA

1:25 variant cover by BECKY CLOONAN

$5.99 US | 48 pages | One-shot | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/19/22



After the events of Trial of the Amazons, Artemis is on the run from her sisters for her sins. She may say it was all in the name of peace, but not even Wonder Woman believes a word she says. Now the former member of the Bana-Mighdall is wanted by not only her people, but all Amazon tribes!

Is there a future for a warrior who has destroyed her past? Find out as Artemis travels the world searching for answers and a new path forward. She'll need all the help she can get, and it may come from the unlikeliest of sources…the Gods!

DC: MECH #1

Written by KENNY PORTER

Art and cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS

Variant cover by DAN MORA

1:25 variant cover by RICARDO LÓPEZ ORTIZ

1:100 variant cover by KARL KERSCHL

Team wraparound variant cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/26/22



At the end of World War II, Earth was invaded by giant mechanized parademons from a planet called Apokolips. Earth's protectors, the Justice Society of America, were devastated, and with them, the age of superheroes came to an end and the era of the Mech began.

In the ensuing years, the world has stockpiled colossal battle suits piloted by elite warriors, waiting for the day Apokolips returns. But when Kal-El, the last son of a dying world, crash-lands in Metropolis with his own war suit, he'll face down two of Earth's finest Mech fighters, the Flash and Batman.

The dawn of a brave new mechanized DCU is here from the rising star creative team of Kenny Porter (The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive, Fearless) and Baldemar Rivas (Robins, Batman: Urban Legends).

YOUNG JUSTICE: TARGETS #1

Written by GREG WEISMAN

Art and cover by CHRISTOPHER JONES

Variant cover by MEGHAN HETRICK

1:25 variant cover by TRAVIS MERCER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/26/22



Queen Perdita has been kidnapped! Mysterious armored assailants have snatched the Vlatavan royal out from beneath Bowhunter Security, leaving Green Arrow and Black Canary poisoned and comatose in the process! Now a rallying cry echoes around the globe, and across super-teams, to band together and rescue Perdita!

Young Justice co-creator Greg Weisman and Christopher Jones bring you an action-packed follow-up to Young Justice: Phantoms that will rock the team to its core!

Plus, each issue includes a bonus story detailing previously unseen adventures from past seasons of Young Justice!

SUPERMAN: SPACE AGE #1

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art and cover by MIKE ALLRED

Variant cover by STEVE RUDE

1:25 variant cover by NICK DERINGTON

1:50 variant cover by MIKE ALLRED

$9.99 US | 80 pages | 1 of 3 | Prestige

ON SALE 7/26/22



Meet Clark Kent, a young reporter who just learned that the world will soon come to an end (Crisis on Infinite Earths) and there is nothing he can do to save it. Sounds like a job for his alter ego…Superman!

After years of standing idle, the young man from Krypton defies the wishes of his fathers to come out to the world as the first superhero of the Space Age. As each decade passes and each new danger emerges, he wonders if this is the one that will kill him and everyone he loves. Superman realizes that even good intentions are not without their backlash as the world around him transforms into a place as determined to destroy itself as he is to save it.

Uniting the critically acclaimed writer Mark Russell (One-Star Squadron and The Flintstones) and Eisner-winner Mike Allred (Silver Surfer and Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams) for the first time, this series promises fans an unforgettable journey through U.S. history and culture starring our beloved characters.

BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS: RED HOOD #1

Written by SEAN MURPHY and CLAY McCORMACK

Art by SIMONE DI MEO

Cover by SEAN MURPHY

Variant cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

1:25 variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

1:50 variant cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 2 | (All covers card stock)

ON SALE 7/26/22

The world of Batman: White Knight continues to expand in this exciting new miniseries! With things heating up in Neo-Gotham, Jason Todd revisits his post-Robin past to find the one ally he believes will help him turn the tide in the battle against Derek Powers.

"Bruce Wayne is Batman." Four words that saved Jason's life and destroyed his future forever. Banished by his mentor and damaged by The Joker, the former Robin is left to become something different, something stronger, a relentless force for justice in the city…Red Hood! With nobody to answer to, he walks the dangerous line between hero and villain. That is until he meets Gan, a local girl from East Backport who needs his help to save her neighborhood from a super-criminal terrorizing its citizens. And she's willing to fight alongside him, whatever it takes!

BATMAN: CURSE OF THE WHITE KNIGHT DELUXE EDITION

Written by SEAN MURPHY

Art and cover by SEAN MURPHY

$49.99 US | 280 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-681-7

ON SALE 9/27/22



From superstar writer/artist Sean Murphy comes the second thrilling chapter in the White Knight saga. After the events of Batman: White Knight, The Joker is behind bars, the Bat-Family has integrated Batman's mobile arsenal into the GTO, and Harley Quinn has moved on with her life. But unbeknownst to them, the Clown Prince of Crime still has an ace up his sleeve: he knows a dark secret about the Wayne family that threatens to change their legacy! To help even the playing field, The Joker recruits his own avenging angel, Azrael, to carry out this final act of revenge. Will Gotham City burn under the sword of Azrael, and will the Wayne name forever be tainted? This deluxe edition of the acclaimed story collects the entire eight-issue series as well as the Batman: White Knight Presents Von Freeze one-shot written by Murphy and illustrated by Batman: The Dark Knight Returns inker Klaus Janson, and features a brand-new cover by Murphy.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #5

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 variant cover by PETE WOODS

1:50 variant cover by ALEXANDER LOZANO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/19/22



THE FIRST ARC OF WORLD'S FINEST CONCLUDES WITH A SHOCKING FORESHADOWING OF DCU EVENTS TO COME!

The sinister machinations of the devil Nezha have run ragged the Man of Steel and the Dark Knight ever since he made his first terri fying debut in Detective Comics #1050…but what secrets does this villain hold for the future of the DCU? Clues abound for the next big DCU series in this climactic final chapter to the first arc of World's Finest!



DC VS. VAMPIRES: ALL-OUT WAR #1

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG and ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by PASQUALE QUALANO

Backup written and drawn by GUILLAUME SINGELIN

Cover by ALAN QUAH

Variant cover by KAEL NGU

1:25 variant cover by JAMES STOKOE

1:50 variant cover by EJIKURE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Black and White | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/19/22

One of the last secret, underground human cities is facing total annihilation and its leader—John Constantine—must plan a suicide mission to assassinate a key lieutenant in the vampire empire! Against unreal odds and with an unlikely team including Booster Gold, Deathstroke, and Mary Marvel, does the Hellblazer have one more trick up his sleeve?

A gritty, violent, monochromatic companion series to DC vs. Vampires, this series will feature a brutal story with a cadre of talented creators delivering 32 pages of original content for $3.99!

MULTIVERSITY: TEEN JUSTICE #2

Written by IVAN COHEN and DANNY LORE

Art by MARCO FAILLA

Cover by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

Variant cover by STEPHANIE HANS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/5/22



The explosive miniseries starring Kid Quick and their allies shifts into even higher gear as Teen Justice investigates the Church of Blood! When efforts to infiltrate the mysterious church backfire, one hero faces a devastating loss! Plus: Supergirl and Robin attract surprising allies when they discover an unexpected mystery, Aquagirl finds herself out of her element (and then some), and an encounter with the Justice Guild threatens the future of Teen Justice!

DC July 2022 Spotlight graphic novels and collections

BATMAN VS. ROBIN: ROAD TO WAR

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, PETER J. TOMASI, and ROBBIE THOMPSON

Art by BRAD WALKER, GLEB MELNIKOV, JAVIER FERNANDEZ, and more

Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

$16.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-792-0

ON SALE 8/9/22

A storm is coming…and a battle years in the making between Bruce Wayne and Damian Wayne is on the horizon. A major turning point in the lives of Batman and Robin brought to you by writers Robbie Thompson (Suicide Squad, Teen Titans), Peter J. Tomasi (Batman & Robin, Detective Comics), and Joshua Williamson (The Flash, Dark Crisis), featuring stunning artwork by Eduardo Pansica (Suicide Squad), Gleb Melnikov (Jinny Hex, Robin), and more!

Collects Teen Titans #43-44, Teen Titans Annual #2, Detective Comics #1032-1033, and a two-part backup feature that sets the stage for a new chapter in the life of Damian Wayne, originally presented in Batman #106 and Detective Comics #1034.

CONSTANTINE: DISTORTED ILLUSIONS

Written by KAMI GARCIA

Art and cover by ISAAC GOODHART

$16.99 US | 192 pages | 6" x 9" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77950-773-0

ON SALE 9/27/22



John Constantine is, and has always been, a magician of the highest caliber—who doesn't need additional training from any highbrow magician, thank you very much.

But a magical apprenticeship in the United States is a good excuse to get out of London…and in Washington, D.C., he can join his best friend's punk band, Mucous Membrane. When the band begins to dabble in magic, a complicated spell gets out of hand…and the disastrous consequences might be more than Constantine can handle.

Join #1 New York Times bestselling author Kami Garcia (Teen Titans: Raven, Beautiful Creatures) and artist Isaac Goodhart (Victor and Nora: A Gotham Love Story) in the most thrilling magical team-up of the year!

DEADMAN TELLS THE SPOOKY TALES

Written by FRANCO

Art by SARA RICHARD, ISAAC GOODHART, AGNES GARBOWSKA, DEREK CHARM, CHRISTOPHER UMINGA, and others

Cover by SARA RICHARD

9.99 US | 160 pages | 5 1/2" x 8" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77950-384-8

ON SALE 9/27/22



Ever had the feeling that you were being watched? Ever taken a dark shortcut on the way home? Wondered what might just be living under your bed? Well, Deadman knows…has always known…and he's here to shed some light on those spine-tingling adventures and things that go bump in the night.

Written by New York Times bestselling and Eisner Award-winning writer Franco and featuring art by some of DC Comics' favorite artists, Deadman Tells the Spooky Tales is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat through these hair-raising stories.

Read at your own risk…

BATMAN: ONE DARK KNIGHT

Written by JOCK

Art and cover by JOCK

$29.99 US | 168 pages | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-028-0

ON SALE 9/20/22



It was the sort of mission Batman had run a thousand times. From high above the sweltering summer streets of Gotham, Batman would escort the GCPD as the dangerous metahuman supervillain known as E.M.P. was transferred from a temporary holding cell to his permanent home at Blackgate Prison in Gotham Harbor. E.M.P.'s electrical powers posed a dangerous threat, but the situation was well in hand. Until it wasn't. Now every light in Gotham is out, the police have been knocked into disarray, and a broken, bleeding Batman must fight his way to Blackgate, block by block, dragging E.M.P. behind him. But it's not just the gangs who want to make life difficult for him. The dark corners of Gotham contain many surprises…and E.M.P. has many more shocks to deliver before the night is through! One of the most iconic Batman artists of the 21st century, the incomparable Jock (The Batman Who Laughs, Batman: The Black Mirror), has focused all his storytelling powers on the tale of one very, very dark night in Gotham City. It's always darkest before the dawn—if it ever comes… Collects Batman: One Dark Knight #1-3.

I AM BATMAN VOL. 1

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art by OLIVIER COIPEL, STEPHEN SEGOVIA, and TRAVEL FOREMAN

Collection cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

$24.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-661-9

ON SALE 8/23/22

In the throes of Future State, the streets of Gotham City cry for justice and Jace Fox answers the call! With a new and improved Batsuit, Jace hits the streets to inspire and protect as he seeks out the voice of misinformation and violence—the anarchistic Anti-Oracle! Can the new Dark Knight counterbalance a plan to foment armed rebellion in the citizens of Gotham?! Can one man inspire a city?! Collecting I Am Batman #0-5!

"Exciting, brutal, and unnerving." — AIPT

"A fantastic reframing of a protector of Gotham City, one that comes not from the ivory tower but rather the corners of the city that people would rather forget." — ComicBook.com

ROBIN & BATMAN

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art and cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$24.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-659-6

ON SALE 8/16/22



The legendary story of Batman and Robin has reached nearly mythic proportions. The crime-fighting Dynamic Duo are always one step ahead of the criminals they pursue and no case is too big for the pair. This isn't that story. This is the story of a young Dick Grayson, newly orphaned, struggling to find his way in a strange, difficult, dark new world…this is the story of Robin and Batman. Collecting Robin & Batman #1-3!

"Amazing in every sense. The story is great. The art is beautiful. The combo is unreal." — Graphic Policy

"A gorgeous retelling of the first days of the iconic dynamic duo, focusing deeply on the characters and their traumas, personalities, and the struggles to retain who they are in this burgeoning partnership." — Comicon

HARLEY QUINN: THE ANIMATED SERIES VOL. 1: THE EAT. BANG! KILL. TOUR

Written by TEE FRANKLIN

Art by MAX SARIN and ERICH OWEN

Cover by MAX SARIN

$24.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-664-0

ON SALE 8/30/22



Harley and Ivy are on the road trip of the century! Following the wedding disaster of the decade, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy end up on the run from Commissioner Gordon and the GCPD! But as fun as that all sounds, Ivy still worries about her actions after Kite Man left her at the altar…luckily, Harley's got the perfect scheme to shake her out of her wedding day blues. A HarlIvy Moon! But when they come face-to-face with one obstacle after another—old lovers? trust issues? childhood trauma?—not to mention a bevy of villains with their own bones to pick, will this Thelma and Louise-style journey end in victory, or tragedy?

This hardcover packs in the entire run of the GLAAD Media Award-nominated series. Collects Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour #1-6.

HARLEY QUINN: 30 YEARS OF THE MAID OF MISCHIEF THE DELUXE EDITION

Written by VARIOUS

Art by VARIOUS

Cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

$49.99 US | 336 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-718-0

ON SALE 9/6/22



Celebrate three decades of madcap fun with DC's breakout antihero—Harley Quinn!

Packing a mallet and a PhD, this Gotham City Siren isn't afraid to dish out some punishment or insightful psychotherapy when needed. Whether she's making a ruckus in Gotham City for good ol' Bats and Mr. J or living it up in Coney Island with her motley crew of pals, adventure and absurdity are never far behind. Featuring more than a dozen tales of anarchic antics spanning Harley's comics career, this deluxe hardcover collection is sure to crack some sides and heads.

Collects stories from The Batman Adventures #12, Detective Comics #831, The Batman and Robin Adventures #18, Batman: Gotham Adventures #10, Batman: Gotham Knights #14, Harley Quinn #3, Gotham City Sirens #20-21, Harley Quinn Holiday Special #1, Harley Quinn: Be Careful What You Wish For Special Edition #1, Harley Quinn 25th Anniversary Special #1, Harley Quinn: Make 'em Laugh #3, Harley Quinn Black + White + Red #14, Batman #98, and a brand-new story from Harley Quinn 30th Anniversary Special #1.

WONDER GIRL: HOMECOMING

Written by JOËLLE JONES

Art by JOËLLE JONES, ADRIANA MELO, and LEILA DEL DUCA

Cover by JOËLLE JONES

$39.99 US | 272 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-666-4

ON SALE 8/30/22



The story of Yara Flor starts here! Raised in the far-off land of Boise, Idaho, Yara has always felt something was missing from her life—and now she is headed to Brazil to find it. Little does she know her arrival will set off a series of events that will change the world of Wonder Woman forever. Her return has been prophesied, and with that prophecy comes the undivided attention of benevolent gods from pantheons beyond. Danger lurks around every corner, but is this young hero ready for her journey? Collects Future State: Wonder Woman #1-2, Infinite Frontier #0, Wonder Girl #1-7, and Trial of the Amazons: Wonder Girl #1-2.

WONDER WOMAN BLACK & GOLD

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI, BECKY CLOONAN, STEPHANIE WILLIAMS, and others

Art by RYAN SOOK, JAMIE McKELVIE, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, and others

Cover by JEN BARTEL

$39.99 US | 272 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-658-9

ON SALE 8/9/22



In celebration of Wonder Woman's 80th anniversary, DC Comics proudly presents a new anthology starring the Amazon Princess embellished in the color of her famous lasso. You won't want to miss these thrilling tales celebrating the woman who inspires us all…and that's the truth! Witness comics' brightest stars engaging with moments throughout Diana's history, encouraging fans to rediscover some of her most fearsome villains and iconic allies! Collects Wonder Woman: Black & Gold #1-6.



DC July 2022 comic books

ACTION COMICS #1045

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by RICCARDO FEDERICI

Backup story art by DAVID LAPHAM

Cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

Variant cover by RAFAEL SARMENTO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/26/22



The Warworld Revolution escalates as Superman gains the upper hand, forcing Mongul to take desperate measures. Meanwhile, a fallen ally of Superman is resurrected…at a terrible cost. A new connection to Jack Kirby's Fourth World is revealed as the Warworld Saga's mind-blowing conclusion nears! Then, in "A World Without Clark Kent"—Lois Lane and John Henry Irons race against time to save Thao-La, testing the limits of the mysterious element Genesis!

AQUAMAN & THE FLASH: VOIDSONG #2

Written by JACKSON LANZING and COLLIN KELLY

Art by VASCO GEORGIEV

Cover by MIKE PERKINS

Variant cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

$6.99 US | 56 pages | 2 of 3 | Prestige

ON SALE 7/19/22



The true purpose of the Voidsong is revealed! The end of the world was just the beginning! With the Voidsong's influence spreading deep into the fabric of reality, Aquaman and the Flash are the only heroes left standing. The apocalyptic circumstances seem to have finally forged a true partnership between these two disparate heroes, which raises a glimmer of hope. But as they head beneath the waves to do battle with the entity behind the song, what closely guarded secret will shatter the trust they'd formed?

AQUAMAN: ANDROMEDA #2

Written by RAM V

Art and cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

Variant cover by DOUG BRAITHWAITE

1:25 variant cover by CASPAR WIJNGAARD

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 2 of 3 | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8" | Prestige Plus

ON SALE 8/2/22



When an underwater explosion rocks the crew of the Andromeda, Aquaman comes to their rescue, but the damage has already been done. The explosion has damaged the ship's core and unleashed a sickness that will threaten everyone on board. But as tensions flare, Black Manta makes his move—it's information he's after, but what do ancient aliens have to do with Atlantis?

AQUAMEN #6

Written by CHUCK BROWN and BRANDON THOMAS

Art by SAMI BASRI

Cover by TRAVIS MOORE

Variant cover by FICO OSSIO

Variant cover by PHILIP TAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/26/22



A Dark Crisis tie-in issue! After hearing about Arthur's death, Mera and the others must each find a way to come to terms with their loss and move forward. In his time of grief, Jackson finds comfort from the last person he ever expected…his father!

BATGIRLS #8

Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art and cover by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

Cover by JORGE CORONA

Variant cover by AUDREY MOK

1:25 variant cover by RIAN GONZALES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/12/22



The Batgirls break into the Iceberg Lounge in order to rescue Seer, who's held hostage by the Saints! Nightwing and Oracle get dressed up and go undercover to help the Batgirls, while also making the mission a date night! But why would they help Seer, the very person who's been hacking into their network and harassing them? Read here to find out!

BATMAN BEYOND: NEO-YEAR #4

Written by COLLIN KELLY and JACKSON LANZING

Art and cover by MAX DUNBAR

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/5/22



The Sword of Gotham strikes! Neo-gotham gave Terry McGinnis a chance to leave—he was warned a Batman could not live in this new city. Terry refused and now he'll have to live with the consequences: a fight for his life with Neo-Gotham's unstoppable soldier, the Sword of Gotham. Tonight Batman Beyond falls.

BATMAN: FORTRESS #3

Written by GARY WHITTA

Art and cover by DARICK ROBERTSON

Variant cover by MICO SUAYAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 8 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/26/22



Time is running out after a disastrous first encounter with the invading alien force, and Batman is forced to change his tactics and team up with the last person on Earth he could have expected. The mystery deepens around the absent Man of Steel, as the alien motives become more clear…Could there be secrets to his disappearance at the Fortress of Solitude?

BATMAN: KILLING TIME #5

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

Variant cover by KAEL NGU

1:25 variant cover by BEN OLIVER

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/5/22



The heist of the century has gone so far sideways that an all-out and very bloody gang war is imminent, with Batman, Riddler, and Catwoman caught in the crossfire. What is the mysterious object that so many are willing to murder so many for, and how does it connect to Bruce Wayne? As we reach the climax of this thrilling series, the clock strikes its deadly hour—the time for killing is here!

BATMAN: THE KNIGHT #7

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 7 of 10 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/19/22



Magic is in the air as Bruce Wayne travels to New York City to study under the legendary John Zatara and his daughter, Zatanna. But there's dark magic loose in the Big Apple, and Bruce's path toward becoming Batman must cross it. Will a man who is training his body and mind to combat crime be ready for a spiritual threat?

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #17

Written by RYAN CADY, JOEY ESPOSITO, ALEX PAKNADEL, and DAN WATTERS

Art by GLEB MELNIKOV, SERG ACUÑA, AMANCAY NAHUELPAN, and RILEY ROSSMO

Cover by JIM CHEUNG and JAY DAVID RAMOS

Variant covers by GLEB MELNIKOV, SEBASTIAN FIUMARA, and GARY FRANK

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige

ON SALE 7/12/22



A blockbuster issue! Batman teams up with the Flash, Aquaman, and Black Adam in three spectacular stories in this special issue of Batman: Urban Legends, celebrating the Dark Knight's monumental year on the silver screen! Also features a Bat-villain-centric bonus story. Brought to you by four stellar creative teams. Perfect for old fans and new readers alike!



BLACK ADAM #2

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

Variant covers by RAFA SANDOVAL and BRANDON PETERSON

1:25 variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/19/22



"I am not a hero, I'm a god." Who is Black Adam? His power and his very life draining from him, Theo Teth-Adam is confronted by a specter from his past haunting him with the treachery he employed to gain his powers and forcing him to confront an inescapable truth: there is no redemption for Black Adam.

BLOOD SYNDICATE: SEASON ONE #3

Written by GEOFFREY THORNE

Art by CHRISCROSS and JUAN CASTRO

Cover by DEXTER SOY

Variant cover by JAMAL IGLE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/12/22



With Wise Son framed for the attack on the Blue Street Syndicate HQ, the Paris Island police are looking for answers…but Wise doesn't break easily. He's got secrets to keep—including the story of just what went down in Sadaqah and how he, Tech-9, and Iron Butterfly got their powers!

CATWOMAN #45

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by NICO LEON

Cover by JEFF DÉKAL

Variant cover by JENNY FRISON

1:25 variant cover by SOZOMAIKA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/19/22



Roman Sionis has been brought to his knees, but enough is enough. Catwoman's vacation is over and it's time to get back to work. But Selina has never been Gotham's only protector, and she'll have to contend with a well-meaning family of bats…What's that old saying? The enemy of my enemy…should back off and let me handle it!

DC VS. VAMPIRES #7

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG and JAMES TYNION IV

Art by OTTO SCHMIDT

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 variant cover by LEIRIX

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 7 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/5/22



The nightmarish second arc begins! The Earth is now cloaked in darkness as the victorious vampire empire has taken full control. Pockets of humanity can still be found, and they struggle to live but hope fades with every darker day. The leaders of the last surviving resistance force—Green Arrow, Batgirl, and Supergirl—hatch a desperate plan to save the world…or die trying!

DEATHSTROKE INC. #11

Written by ED BRISSON

Art by DEXTER SOY

Cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 variant cover by IVAN TAO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/26/22



"Deathstroke: Year One" continues! To escape the banality of family life, Slade Wilson, the failed soldier and test subject, undertakes his first assassination mission. His target is the last surviving doctor from the experiment that gave him his powers! Slade doesn't need his heightened senses to tell him something is wrong with all of this…but will his intuition stay his hand when the time comes for the final death stroke?

DUO #3

Written by GREG PAK

Art by KHOI PHAM and SCOTT HANNA

Cover by DIKE RUAN

Variant cover by JESSICA FONG

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/19/22



Enter the Immutables, who make Dr. Kelly Vu and Dr. David Kim's super-heroic body-sharing problems feel downright frivolous when they make their position clear—mere humans are not meant to live forever, and these godlike beings will put an end to anyone who tries!

FABLES #153

Written by BILL WILLINGHAM

Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM and STEVE LEIALOHA

Cover by QISTINA KHALIDAH

Variant cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/19/22



"Don't come back until you've had a big adventure!" What's the worst that could happen? In order to get a bit of work done, Bigby has sent his young ones off into the Black Forest, but to Snow, this only spells danger. How well equipped are her cubs to face down the creatures that lurk within the woods?

FUTURE STATE: GOTHAM #15

Written by DENNIS CULVER

Art by GEOFFO

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by MIKE BOWDEN

3.99 US | 32 pages | Black and White | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/12/22



"Batmen at War " part three! There's a new Batman in Gotham City and his name is…Dick Grayson? The only problem is, Jace Fox and Bruce Wayne still claim the name and neither is willing to give it up! Now it's all-out war, with Jason Todd and Hunter Panic caught in the middle. Plus: Damian Wayne is back and that's bad news for everyone!

HARLEY QUINN #17

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art and cover by RILEY ROSSMO

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by LEIRIX

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/26/22



It's the moment we've been building toward for months! The rumble in the jungle! But actually in Gotham, because we're not in the jungle. It's the throwdown showdown between me, your hyper-verbal, semi-reformed former villain, and Verdict, the violent vigilante vowing to have vengeance on…well, everybody! Can I clear my name after being locked up for a crime I didn't commit?

I AM BATMAN #11

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art and cover by CHRISTIAN DUCE

Variant cover by SALVADOR LAROCCA

1:25 variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/12/22



Following the stunning conclusion of the previous issue, Jace Fox and his "task force" are upended! Taking Manray into custody could be a deadly prospect for Chubb and Whitaker…and what secrets does this mass murderer hold?



JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. THE LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #5

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Art and cover by SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Variant cover by TRAVIS MOORE

3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/12/22



With the reveal of who is behind the great darkness that is tearing the galaxy apart, the Justice League and the Legion of Super-Heroes are at odds over how to handle the incomprehensible evil that has brought them together. This time-spanning epic stars all your favorite superheroes from two different time periods! Batman! Saturn Girl! Superman! Brainiac 5! Naomi!...and dozens more race into battle to save the galaxy from being pulled apart! But at what cost? Will everyone survive this?

LOONEY TUNES #267

Written by SHOLLY FISCH

Art by WALTER CARZON and HORACIO OTTOLINI

Cover by WALTER CARZON

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 7/19/22



It was bad enough when Foghorn Leghorn came down with a bad case of (what else?) chicken pox. But now the farmyard is quarantined, and Foghorn's "cooped" up for a week with his archrival, the Barnyard Dawg. With nowhere to go and nothing to do, an ever-escalating war of pranks and practical jokes begins. How long will it take before the situation blows up out of all proportion?

MAD MAGAZINE #27

Written by THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS

Art by THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS WITH CRAYONS

Cover by A YET-TO-BE-DETERMINED IDIOT

$5.99 US | 56 pages

ON SALE 8/2/22



Celebrate 70 years of America's longest-running humor magazine! MAD continues to skewer everything pop culture! The October issue features a spooktacular variety of horrific classic parodies plus monstrous MAD favorites like Spy vs. Spy, "A MAD Look at…" by Sergio Aragonés, and more from the Usual Gang of Idiots. MAD will surely make the whole family shudder with laughter and shiver with silliness.

MONKEY PRINCE #6

Written by GENE LUEN YANG 楊謹倫

Art and cover by BERNARD CHANG 張伯納

Variant cover by MARCUS TO 杜世柱

1:25 variant cover by KIM JACINTO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/5/22



Marcus finds himself and his traveling-henchpeople parents in Amnesty Bay on their next villain's gig…with Black Manta! And that only means one thing—Monkey Prince finds himself in yet another new high school! But when a mysterious goth girl named Sandra appears in school, Monkey Prince discovers she's the key to finding Monkey King's jingu bang…which is located somewhere in Atlantis!

NAOMI: SEASON TWO #5

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS and DAVID F. WALKER

Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6

ON SALE 7/12/22



The penultimate issue of this blockbuster miniseries sees Naomi McDuffie face to face with a full-scale invasion! The town of Port Oswego has been invaded by a nightmare called Zumbado. Now Naomi must fight with everything she's got to protect her adopted hometown from the onslaught from her homeworld. All this and a very super special reveal!

NIGHTWING #94

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

1:25 variant cover by DAVID TALASKI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/19/22



There's a new commissioner in town, and it's none other than Maggie Sawyer! But one clean commissioner does not make a whole bad basket of Blüdhaven police officers good, and now Blockbuster is forced to lean more on Nightwing's sister, Mayor Zucco, to oversee the old commissioner's illegal dealings…Then, an attack on Haven reveals some shocking truths to Nightwing and Oracle that make it difficult to recover from.

NUBIA: QUEEN OF THE AMAZONS #2

Written by STEPHANIE WILLIAMS

Art by ALITHA MARTINEZ and MARK MORALES

Cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

Variant cover by TAURIN CLARKE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 4 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/5/22



After a disastrous first foray into Man's World as queen of the Amazons, Nubia is left at death's door! As she fights for her life, her fellow Amazons search for the culprit who tried to assassinate their beloved leader. The clock is ticking: Will this trip in the name of peace prove fatal?

POISON IVY #2

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant covers by JENNY FRISON and CLAIRE ROE

1:25 variant cover by ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/5/22



Destroying humanity is a lot of work, and a girl's gotta eat! On her journey to doom humankind, Ivy makes a pit stop at a roadside restaurant, where she meets a hungry poet who makes her question her motives—at least until the cops show up. Ivy has left Gotham, but she can't seem to escape the law!

ROBIN #16

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by ROGER CRUZ and NORM RAPMUND

Variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

1:25 ROBIN '66 variant cover by DAN SCHOENING

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/26/22



Robin's investigation into Lazarus Island is put on hold as Lord Death Man strikes. Damian and Hawke are called to Tokyo by Flatline to help her deal with her crazed mentor. Which means…killer-bros road trip!

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #13

Written by TOM TAYLOR and NICOLE MAINES

Art by CLAYTON HENRY

Cover by TRAVIS MOORE

Variant cover by A.L. KAPLAN

1:25 variant cover by CLAYTON HENRY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/12/22



It's the dramatic DCU debut of Dreamer! When every hero on Earth is threatened by Henry Bendix's machinations, it's a race against time for Dreamer to warn Superman before it happens! But will this mysterious new ally's premonition become a nightmare for Jonathan Kent?

TASK FORCE Z #10

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA

Variant cover by TRAVIS MERCER

1:25 variant cover by RYAN BROWN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 10 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/26/22



The rise of Powers Industries! Red Hood and what remains of his Task Force Z squad are on the run and investigating the secrets of their former benefactor, Powers Industries. What they discover will change Batman history forever. Meanwhile, inside Powers Industries, Mr. Bloom and Man-Bat are hard at work betraying their teammates with no remorse.

THE JURASSIC LEAGUE #3

Written by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON and JUAN GEDEON

Art by JUAN GEDEON

Cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

Variant cover by GUSTAVO DUARTE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/12/22



With Wonderdon entering the fray to help Batsaur and Supersaur defeat Brontozarro, the Jurassic League has officially formed! But Darkseid's mysterious machinations continue to reveal themselves, and this Triassic trinity might not be enough to stop him. Luckily a heroic hadrosaur has joined the battle. Enter the Green Torch!

THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: NIGHTMARE COUNTRY #4

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art by LISANDRO ESTHERREN and DANI

Cover by REIKO MURAKAMI

Variant cover by DANI

1:25 variant cover by DAVE JOHNSON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/12/22



The Corinthian's hunt for answers about the Smiling Man transcends even his own self-preservation as he returns to the waking world—and his unlikely human partner—in defiance of Dream's orders. But when he finds out just how many people have seen the Smiling Man? Then the bodies are going to start hitting the floor…

THE SWAMP THING #15

Written by RAM V

Art and cover by MIKE PERKINS

Variant cover by CHARLIE ADLARD

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 15 of 16 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/26/22



The Earth stands on the precipice of destruction as the Parliament of Trees considers a truly dangerous proposal from the Pale Pilgrim. Now Swamp Thing is all that stands between the natural world and Armageddon…or is he? Enter Trinity—an unprecedented being created by humankind's most destructive moment who may prove to be our only hope of salvation.

WONDER WOMAN #789

Written by BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, and JORDIE BELLAIRE

Art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO and PAULINA GANUCHEAU

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant cover by PAUL POPE

$4.99 US | 40 pages

Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/12/22



Man-ifest your future! Thanks to Cizko's new catchphrase, he's gained fans, and more importantly, soldiers in his war against Wonder Woman. But with Checkmate at our hero's side, the depraved doctor will have to bring in big guns like...the Duke of Deception! Will this former agent of Ares prove too much for the Amazon Princess? Plus, a growing danger lurks on the island of Diana's youth in our backup story!

DC July 2022 collections

DC POSTER PORTFOLIO: BRIAN BOLLAND Art and cover by BRIAN BOLLAND $24.99 US | 42 pages | 12" x 16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-749-4

ON SALE 12/27/22



One of DC's most acclaimed artists finally receives his own poster book! Showcasing nearly four decades of Brian Bolland's amazing covers ranging from Animal Man to The Joker to Zatanna, this collection features 20 removable pages that can be kept together as a single portfolio or individually framed for display.

DEATHSTROKE INC. VOL. 1: KING OF THE SUPER-VILLAINS

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by HOWARD PORTER, PAOLO PANTALENA, and TREVOR HAIRSINE

Cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

$29.99 US | 208 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-657-2

ON SALE 8/9/22



After suffering too many losses, Slade Wilson decides it's time for a change. When he's enlisted to work with an ages-old secret organization called T.R.U.S.T. that wants to take down the heavy-hitter villains, he's all in. They'll supply him with an all-new team and resources for his new mission into the depths of the weirdest parts of the DCU. Including a new partner…Black Canary! Collects Deathstroke Inc. #1-7 and Batman: Urban Legends #6.

HARLEY QUINN & THE GOTHAM CITY SIRENS OMNIBUS (2022 EDITION)

Written by PAUL DINI, PETER CALLOWAY, TONY BEDARD, and others

Art by GUILLEM MARCH, ANDRES GUINALDO, and others

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

$100.00 US | 648 pages | 7 1/4" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-676-3

ON SALE 9/20/22



Offered again! Catwoman, Poison Ivy, and Harley Quinn are tired of playing by other people's rules. These tough ladies have a new agenda that's all their own, and they'll use any means necessary to pursue it. But can they get along and work as a team? This omnibus collects the complete 26-issue series as well as Catwoman #83, with an introduction by Paul Dini!

HARLEY QUINN VOL. 2: KEEPSAKE

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by RILEY ROSSMO and LAURA BRAGA

Cover by RILEY ROSSMO

$16.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-663-3

ON SALE 8/23/22



Hugo Strange, out-of-control orderlies, kidnapped clowns, and a new villain named Keepsake…it's a lot for any one former villain turned antihero turned real hero with impeccable fashion sense to handle. With all the Fear State happening in Gotham, I thought it would be a good time to go on a little camping trip. But, turns out, Gotham is gonna be Gotham. Keepsake's forming a new army, Hugo's playin' dress-up, and the city is literally tearing itself apart. Collects Harley Quinn #7-12!

JOKER/HARLEY: CRIMINAL SANITY

Written by KAMI GARCIA

Art by MICO SUAYAN, JASON BADOWER, and MIKE MAYHEW

Cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

$24.99 US | 312 pages | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-720-3

ON SALE 9/13/22



In Gotham City, heinous acts of violence occur daily. Harley Quinn, forensic psychiatrist, consults with the GCPD on its worst cases. But one unsolved murder still haunts her—her roommate was the last victim of the notorious serial killer known as The Joker. Five years later, that case remains unsolved, and as Harley's past and present cases collide, she must decide how far she is willing to go. Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity introduces readers to a Joker and Harley Quinn unlike any they've seen before, utilizing forensic psychiatry, behavior analysis, and psychological profiles to create a true-to-life take on these iconic characters that is more terrifying than any psychotic fantasy. This collection includes issues #1-8, Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity – Secret Files #1, and an all-new story from the Harley Quinn 30th Anniversary Special!

THE JOKER PRESENTS: A PUZZLEBOX

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by JESUS MERINO, JOSHUA HIXSON, KERON GRANT, DANI, VICENTE CIFUENTES, DOMINIKE "DOMO" STANTON, JUNI BA, VANESA DEL REY, RICARDO LÓPEZ ORTIZ, CHRISTOPHER MOONEYHAM, FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II, SHAWN CRYSTAL, JUAN DOE, and MIKE NORTON

Cover by CHIP ZDARSKY

39.99 US | 248 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-662-6

ON SALE 8/23/22



You can call Yhe Joker a lot of things—psychopathic, murderous, disturbed, obsessed, anarchic, maybe even genuinely funny. But one thing no one would call him, regardless of what side of the law they might fall on, is dependable. The Joker will double-cross his own partners on a whim, let alone anyone trying to stop him. Yet when it comes to solving one of the strangest, most perplexing mysteries to ever hit Gotham, the Joker's word is about all that the GCPD has. A mystery with the most unreliable narrator in the DC Universe, this seven-issue miniseries finds Commissioner Gordon and the rest of the GCPD with a headline-grabbing crime on their hands, a suspect list that includes just about every villain in Gotham, and only the Clown Prince of Crime's testimony as a lead. But how much of what The Joker says can you believe? Was he behind the crime, or just a witness? Is that red stain on his shirt just a little strawberry jelly like he claims? And most importantly, who killed the Riddler? On top of all the puzzles and mysteries and the crazy cast of characters, this collection showcases some of the finest talent working in comics today. Collects The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox #1-7.

HOUSE OF MYSTERY: THE BRONZE AGE OMNIBUS VOL. 3

Written by VARIOUS

Art by VARIOUS

Cover by RYAN SOOK

$150.00 US | 912 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-132-4

ON SALE 9/27/22



Welcome to the House of Mystery, where bone-chilling (and rib-tickling) revelations haunt every dark and shadowed room—and people are dying to get in! This third volume of deliciously devilish tales spearheaded by legendary comics editor Joe Orlando showcases even more of the Bronze Age's greatest writers and illustrators. Collects House of Mystery #227-254.

KAMANDI BY JACK KIRBY VOL. 1

Written by JACK KIRBY Art and cover by JACK KIRBY $39.99 US | 456 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"| Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-631-2

ON SALE 8/9/22



A great disaster has destroyed civilization, leaving a young boy to search for safe haven in a world populated by mutated animals and strange wonders. Join Kamandi's band of anthropomorphic supporting characters as they search for answers and adventure across the wastelands of Earth! In this volume, legendary comics creator Jack Kirby introduces a whole new world as Kamandi faces dangers unimaginable with an open heart, a savvy mind, and brave friends! Collects Jack Kirby's run on Kamandi, the Last Boy on Earth #1-20.

NEW TEEN TITANS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 (2022 EDITION)

Written by MARV WOLFMAN

Art by GEORGE PÉREZ, ROMEO TANGHAL, and others

Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ and DICK GIORDANO

$100.00 US | 692 pages | 7 1/4" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-672-5

ON SALE 9/13/22



Offered again! In 1980, writer Marv Wolfman and artist George Pérez introduced a timeless team including Robin, Kid Flash, Wonder Girl, Cyborg, Changeling, Raven, and Starfire! This omnibus edition collects the team's debut in DC Comics Presents #26, plus The New Teen Titans #1-20, The New Teen Titans Annual #1, The Best of DC (Blue Ribbon Digest) #18, and Tales of the New Teen Titans #1-4.

SUPERMAN: ACTION COMICS VOL. 2: THE ARENA

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by DANIEL SAMPERE, MIGUEL MENDONÇA, RICCARDO FEDERICI, DALE EAGLESHAM, and WILL CONRAD

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

$16.99 US | 200 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-717-3

ON SALE 8/30/22



Superman's greatest battle is only beginning! After learning of an enslaved race with mysterious ties to Krypton, Superman and the Authority travel across space to dethrone the new Mongul and liberate Warworld. But Mongul and his champions are prepared! Now Superman, powerless and captured, will need to team up with other gladiators to turn Warworld's inhabitants against their masters, while the Authority fights Mongul's rule from the shadows. Which heroes will survive, and what will be Warworld's fate? Collects Action Comics #1036-1041.

THE JOKER VOL. 2

Written by JAMES TYNION IV and MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by GUILLEM MARCH and FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

$24.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-665-7

ON SALE 8/30/22



After barely surviving in the jungles of Belize, The Joker's fled to Europe! Jim Gordon pursues the super-villain, but the seeds of doubt are sprouting…If The Joker didn't gas Arkham Asylum, who did? And what's the next move for Vengeance, daughter of Bane?

Collecting The Joker #6-9 and The Joker 2021 Annual #1!

THE SWAMP THING VOLUME 2: CONDUIT

Written by RAM V

Art and cover by MIKE PERKINS

$16.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-716-6

ON SALE 8/16/22



Levi Kamei finds himself pulled into service as the avatar of the Green: first to London, where the scars of old wars and the dangers of past ideologies resurface and then to the land of his making, the Kaziranga wetlands, where he must stop a deadly bio-agent before it poisons the Green, and finally to a terrifying reunion with his brother, Jacob, now transformed into the villainous Hedera. But with these events come revelations as the secrets of Levi's past are revealed and his life, and our world, will never be the same because of them. Collects The Swamp Thing #5-10.

WHO'S WHO OMNIBUS VOL. 2

Written by VARIOUS

Art by VARIOUS

Cover by BRIAN BOLLAND, GEORGE PÉREZ, and others

$150.00 US | 1,216 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-519-3

ON SALE 9/6/22



DC's encyclopedia of heroes and villains steps into the 1990s in this massive hardcover continuing the classic Who's Who biography series! Also includes the spin-off series Who's Who in the Legion of Super-Heroes, spotlighting DC's greatest team of the 30th century. Collects Who's Who in the Legion of Super-Heroes #1-7, Who's Who in the DC Universe #1-16, and Who's Who in the DC Universe Update 1993 #1-2.

WONDER WOMAN VOL. 2: THROUGH A GLASS DARKLY

Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art by MARCIO TAKARA, TRAVIS MOORE, JIM CHEUNG, and STEVE PUGH

Cover by TRAVIS MOORE

$19.99 US | 192 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-660-2

ON SALE 8/16/22



Wonder Woman has completed an unforgettable odyssey, but her return to the land of the living won't let her rest in peace any more than her adventures in the Sphere of the Gods! With help from Deadman, Diana must battle new warriors sent by an old foe while she tries to discover what the future holds for the greatest hero of them all! Collects Wonder Woman #780-784, Wonder Woman 2021 Annual #1, and a story from Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1.

