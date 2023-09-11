Nicolas Cage names his favorite movies once again proving he's a man of taste

Household name Nicolas Cage has appeared in over 60 films in his lifetime (and probably even more internet memes). This year alone he starred in the high-stakes action movie Sympathy for the Devil, played Dracula himself in comedy horror Renfield, and even made a cameo as Superman in The Flash.

With so much industry experience, what could this man possibly be sitting down to watch at home? Yesterday, in an interview with Letterboxd on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival, Cage shared his top four favorite movies of all time.

The first film Cage lists is Federico Fellini’s 1965 Juliet of the Spirits, a comedy drama following a middle-aged woman who contacts the dead through a seance after growing suspicious of her husband's wandering eye. Through spiritual guidance, the woman finds out more about herself and her husband than she bargained for.

One fan replied to the interview stating “as soon as Juliet of the spirits left his lips I developed an extreme para-social relationship with him, I get it all now.”

Cage then goes on to mention what some may consider the best movie ever made, that is of course Orson Welles' 1942 masterpiece Citizen Kane. The classic story centers around a journalist trying to decipher a message left by a dead tycoon, uncovering the secrets behind it. After holding the number one position in the British Film Institute's Sight & Sound poll of critics for 50 consecutive years, it is no surprise that the film still remains a favourite of many.

The third film Cage references is none other than French coming-of-age drama 400 Blows directed by François Truffaut. Released in 1960, 400 Blows follows a neglected young boy who turns to a life of petty crime, taking inspiration from director Truffaut’s own adolescent adventures.

Cage wraps up his perfectly curated list with cinema giant 2001: A Space Odyssey directed by the legendary Stanley Kubrick. At the beginning of the 1968 sci-fi adventure, an astronaut finds a mysterious object buried beneath the lunar surface and with the help of a supercomputer, sets off on a quest to find its origin.

“Yeah it just goes on and on”, Cage concludes at the end of the interview, suggesting that he has many more first class films up his sleeve - we for one would love to take a sneak peek at his movie collection.

Cage is set to star alongside Bill Skarsgård in a Lord of War sequel, release date to be announced. For more of the actor's best-loved flicks, check out Cage’s favorite ‘Nicolas Cage’ movies.