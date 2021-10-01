Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl gets Aang and Korra from the Avatar series

Cartoon platform fighter Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will feature Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender and Korra from sequel series The Legend of Korra.

The two new fighters were confirmed in the latest podcast from Xbox's Larry Hryb, putting the game's roster at 19 characters and counting. Publisher GameMill Entertainment swiftly followed up with full-fat showcases for both characters, well before we even had time to process the fact that a game will soon let Aang and Korra beat the elements out of each other.

Aang is described as a mobile character who specializes in aerial combos, so expect the airbender to juggle with the best of them when Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl arrives October 5. Aang's ground and air attacks are obviously a bit more aggressive than the modified martial arts that make up his original fighting style, but the basic movements are a pretty good adaptation of the monk's movements. As you'd expect, airbending is a key part of his movement as well as his special attacks, and it all looks pretty nice in motion. At 100% damage or higher, you can also enter Aang's Avatar state with some moves, which is a nice touch.

Korra, meanwhile, focuses more on close-ranged attacks and excels in grounded duels. And while Aang focuses on airbending, Korra uses a greater variety of elements in her attacks, which is a pretty good reflection of how the two Avatars fight in their respective series. Many of Korra's moves can also chain into other attacks on hit or be charged for more damage and distance. She and Aang come with their own stages, too, just to double down on the authentic presentation.